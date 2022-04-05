College Baseball Poll Watching Week 7: Rocky Top Still On Top

"Good ol' Rocky Top, Rocky Top Tennessee, Rocky Top Tennessee."

Tennessee went 4-0 last week, including a sweep over another Top 10 team, Vanderbilt. The Volunteers have only lost one game this season, a 7-2 loss to Texas in the Shriners College Classic in Houston in early March. With their huge week this past week, Tennessee is the unanimous top choice in all of this week's national polls.

In the Big 12, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Texas won their weekend series and are in the Top 10 in at least three of these polls. Texas Tech is the highest-ranked of these three, ranking No. 3, No. 4, or No. 5.

It was a tough week for TCU. The Horned Frogs went 1-4 on the week, including losing their weekend conference series to West Virginia at home. The Frogs had made it as high as #12 last week. The Frogs did still barely hold on to a ranking this week in three of the four polls - No. 23 (D1Baseball), No. 19 (Perfect Game), and No. 21 (USA Today Coaches Poll). The Frogs dropped out of the Collegiate Baseball poll.

Here are the highlights from the D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, and USA Today polls:

(Team records are through Sunday and do not reflect midweek games, as the polls were determined Monday morning.)

D1Baseball

1 - Tennessee (27-1), 4-0 last week

2 -Arkansas (21-5), 3-1 last week

3 - Virginia (25-3), 3-1 last week, up 1

4 - Texas Tech (24-6), 4-1 last week, up 3

5 - Oregon State (20-7), 3-2 last week, down 2

6 - Oklahoma State (20-8), 2-2 last week

7 - Texas (21-9), 2-2 last week, up 1

8 - Miami (21-6), 4-0 last week, up 9

9 - Ole Miss (19-8), 3-1 last week, up 1

10 - Texas State (23-6), 3-1 last week, up 10

23 - TCU (19-9), 1-4 last week, down 11

24 - Dallas Baptist (17-10), 2-2 last week, down 5

Dropped from the rankings - Florida (#14), Oregon (#21), and Georgia Tech (#22)

Collegiate Baseball

1 - Tennessee (27-1)

2 - Virginia (25-3)

3 - Arkansas (21-5), up 1

4 - Louisville (21-7), 2-2 last week, up 1

5 - Texas Tech (24-6), up 1

6 - Vanderbilt (20-7), 1-3 last week, down 3

7 - Miami (21-6), up 5

8 - Texas State (23-6), up 1

9 - Arizona (21-7), 4-0 last week, up 10

10 - Oklahoma State (20-8)

11 - Texas (21-9), down 4

Dropped from the rankings - Florida State (#13), Purdue (#16), Florida (#18), Louisiana Tech (#23), and TCU (#24)

Perfect Game

1 - Tennessee (27-1)

2 - Virginia (25-3), up 1

3 - Texas Tech (24-6), up 1

4 - Arkansas (21-5), down 2

5 - Oklahoma State (20-8), down 3

6 - Notre Dame (16-5), 4-0 last week, up 7

7 - Oregon State (20-7), down 2

8 - Miami (21-6), up 6

9 - Texas (21-9)

10 - Ole Miss (19-8), up 1

14 - Texas State (23-6), up 6

19 - TCU (19-9), down 9

25 - Dallas Baptist (17-10), down 8

Dropped from the rankings - Florida (#18), Louisiana Tech (#21), North Carolina (#22), and Georgia Tech (#23)

USA Today Coaches Poll

1 - Tennessee (27-1)

2 - Arkansas (21-5)

3 - Virginia (25-3)

4 - Texas Tech (24-6), up 2

5 - Oregon State (20-7), down 1

6 - Texas (21-9), up 2

7 - Oklahoma State (20-8), up 2

8 - Ole Miss (19-8), up 2

9 - Arizona (21-7), up 6

10 - Georgia (22-6), 4-0 last week, up 7

15 - Texas State (23-6), up 5

21 - TCU (19-9), down 10

Dropped from the rankings - Georgia Tech (#21), Oregon (#22), and Dallas Baptist (#25)

