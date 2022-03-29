Giant Killers: Tennessee Baseball Makes Quick Work Of Top Ranked Ole Miss

In last week's rundown of the best college baseball series, I highlighted Tennessee at Ole Miss. The Rebels were the nation's number-one team, per D1 Baseball, and the Vols ranked fifth.

Fast forward through the weekend and Tennessee left absolutely zero doubts about who the top team in the country is.

Not only did Tennessee sweep the three game series, they did so by 11 and 7 runs in the first two games before sneaking out a 4-3 Sunday victory. Pitching was dominant, the bats remained hot, and the Vols stuck it to Ole Miss in Oxford– not an easy place to win. That's 14 straight for Tennessee and brings them to 23-1 on the season.

The national stranglehold on most home runs widens to 16 more than the second place Florida Gators and Mercer Bears. Nearly unfathomable, Tennessee has sent 64 balls over the fence in just 24 games, a pace of nearly three per game.

Trey Lipscomb knocked his 10th homer Friday, driving in his 42nd, 43rd, and 44th betters on the year (third most).

We've talked almost nonstop this year about Tennessee's hitting prowess– even naming them the top power-hitting team last week– but not enough talk is surrounding their pitching corps. Their 1.89 ERA leads the nation silently, holding a solid offense in Ole Miss to seven total runs in the series. Ace Chase Burns notched his fifth win of the season and continued his utterly dominant .80 ERA (seventh).

Chase Dollander (4-0) rung up 10 on Saturday, earning him SEC Pitcher of the Week honors, and Drew Beam (5-0) allowed just one run Sunday.

Assuming the Tennessee Volunteers stay healthy for the remainder of the season, they're THE team to beat in the nation. The college baseball postseason is always unpredictable, but it's hard to beat a team that scores 11.1 runs per game while keeping their opponents under two.

