College World Series: Toad To Omaha?

With just four weekends left in the regular season of college baseball, it’s time to start thinking about which teams will be playing into June. D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has updated its projections for the postseason.

D1Baseball has six of the nine teams in the Big 12 making the postseason. Of those, three would host a Regional, and only one would be in line to host a Super Regional. And that team would be the projected No. 7 national seed TCU.

In addition to the Big 12 schools, these projections have numerous other potential interesting storylines. Several of TCU’s non-conference opponents are in the mix, interestingly all as two-seeds in their projected Regional. And then there’s the potential of a longtime former coach coming back to the diamond that put him and his team on the college baseball map.

Here are some of the projections from D1Baseball.com as of April 27:

Big 12 Schools

TCU – Projected No. 7 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional and a Super Regional in Fort Worth.

– Projected No. 7 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional and a Super Regional in Fort Worth. Texas – Projected No. 11 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Austin and traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a Super Regional.

– Projected No. 11 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Austin and traveling to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a Super Regional. Oklahoma State – Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater and traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the nation’s No. 1 team, Tennessee, in the Super Regional.

– Projected No. 16 national seed, which would have them hosting a Regional in Stillwater and traveling to Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the nation’s No. 1 team, Tennessee, in the Super Regional. Texas Tech – Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. If they come out of the Regional as the winner, and Texas wins theirs, this would set up a Big 12 Super Regional in Austin.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville Regional. If they come out of the Regional as the winner, and Texas wins theirs, this would set up a Big 12 Super Regional in Austin. Oklahoma – Projected No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional

– Projected No. 3 seed in the Corvallis Regional West Virginia – Projected No. 3 seed in the Charlottesville Regional

TCU Non-Conference Opponents and Other Texas Schools

Dallas Baptist – Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional (And all TCU fans say, “Whew, have fun with that Longhorns!”

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional (And all TCU fans say, “Whew, have fun with that Longhorns!” Florida State – Projected No. 2 seed in the Athens Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Athens Regional. Louisville – Projected No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional.

– Projected No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional. Texas A&M – Welcome back to Lupton, Schloss! Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional.

– Welcome back to Lupton, Schloss! Projected No. 2 seed in the Fort Worth Regional. Texas State – The Cinderella team of the state is the projected No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional.

Regional Tournament Hosts: The Top 16

Knoxville Regional (Tennessee) Corvallis Regional (Oregon State) Coral Gables Regional (Miami) South Bend Regional (Notre Dame) Hattiesburg Regional (Southern Miss) Fayetteville Regional (Arkansas) Fort Worth Regional (TCU) Athens Regional (Georgia) Palo Alto Regional (Stanford) Spokane Regional (Gonzaga) Austin Regional (Texas) Charlottesville Regional (Virginia) Auburn Regional (Auburn) Statesboro Regional (Georgia Southern) Blacksburg Regional (Virginia Tech) Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State)

College World Series Brackets

Assuming every host team wins their Regional (they won’t) and the bottom eight regional hosts all go on the road to play the Super Regional at the top eight teams, and assuming the top eight national seeds all win the Supers (they won’t), here’s how the brackets would be in Omaha:

Bracket One

(1) Tennessee

(4) Notre Dame

(5) Southern Miss

(8) Georgia

Bracket Two

(2) Oregon State

(3) Miami

(6) Arkansas

(7) TCU

There’s a lot of baseball still to be played. These projections will change over the next month. But there are certainly some storylines moving forward.

