College World Series: Bracket Predictions

It’s time for the “Greatest Show on Dirt” to begin. For college baseball fans, we are entering the best ten days of the year as the College World Series begins Friday in Omaha.

Eight teams survived the Road to Omaha. Only one will survive. Over the next week, we will see two different brackets, each with four teams, play a double-elimination round-robin. The winner of each bracket will then move on to the championship round which begins on June 25.

The College World Series is an incredible experience -for the teams and for the fans. If you missed our story about the fan experience in Omaha, read it here. If you are looking for the complete schedule and where to watch the games, read it here.

Some of the KillerFrogs staff have predicted which team will come out of each bracket and advance to next week’s champion. Do you agree or disagree with our predictions? Let us know!

Staff writers Adam Shirley, Brett Gibbons, Barry Lewis, Nathan Cross, and Ryann Zeller have been providing predictions all along the Road to Omaha. Brett won the Regionals round with 11 correct picks. Barry won the Super Regionals round with six correct picks. Combining Regionals + Super Regionals, Brett and Barry are tied with 15 correct picks.

Here are our predictions for the two brackets. We will have a final round of predictions once we know the two teams playing for the championship.

Bracket One

Participating teams – Notre Dame, Oklahoma, #9 Texas, and #5 Texas A&M

Adam – Texas

Barry – Texas A&M

Brett – Texas

Nathan – Texas A&M

Ryann - Texas

Bracket Two

Participating teams – Arkansas, #14 Auburn, Ole Miss, and #2 Stanford

Adam – Stanford

Barry – Arkansas

Brett – Arkansas

Nathan – Ole Miss

Ryann – Ole Miss

