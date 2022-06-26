Skip to main content
College World Series Championship: Ole Miss Takes Game One

The bats were hot early and often for the Rebels, who won 10-3.

© Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

After a full week of round-robin bracket play, the championship round of the Men’s College World Series began Saturday evening. In the battle of two hot teams, Ole Miss took the lead in the first inning and didn’t look back. The Rebels won Game One 10-3.

Both teams have benefitted from incredible pitching in the postseason. Oklahoma’s Jake Bennett took the mound on Saturday and quickly got in trouble. He had two quick outs to start, then Tim Elko got a base hit. Add in a couple of wild pitches, a fielding error, and another hit, and Ole Miss had two runs on the board before the inning was over. It was the first time in the entire MCWS that Oklahoma was behind.

Ole Miss would get another two-out run in the second. And Elko would get a solo home run in the third to put Ole Miss up 4-0. Elko would end the day with four hits on five plate appearances.

The Sooners got on the board in the sixth. They had a great opportunity with bases loaded and no outs and were able to get two runs in the inning to make the 4-2.

Then came the eighth inning, which was when Ole Miss put the pedal to the metal and separated themselves, making it too hard for the Sooners to overcome. Ole Miss added four runs thanks to back-to-back-to-back home runs, a feat that hadn’t happened in the MCWS since 1998.

Oklahoma would add a run in the bottom of the 8th, and Ole Miss would add another two in the 9th. Ole Miss ended with 16 hits, ten runs, one error, and seven left on base. Oklahoma finished with five hits, three runs, one error, and six left on base.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Jake Dougherty (4-3) got the win. He pitched into the 6th inning and gave up three hits, two earned runs, and six strikeouts on 72 pitches. Bennett got the loss. He threw 106 pitches in 6.1 innings, which included ten strikeouts.

Next up: Game Two is Sunday at 2 p.m. CT. on ESPN. If Ole Miss wins, they will be the 2022 national champions. If Oklahoma wins, Game Three will be Monday at 7 p.m. CT.

