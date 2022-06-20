College World Series Sunday Results: Texas Is (Not) Back

The “Greatest Show on Dirt” continues in Omaha. In the first elimination game of the week, No. 5 Texas A&M faced No. 9 Texas. The Aggies had an early deficit to overcome to win 10-2, sending the Longhorns back to Austin. In the night game, Notre Dame and Oklahoma played in the winner’s bracket game. The Sooners got the win, 6-2. They get a few days off and advance to Wednesday’s semifinal game. Notre Dame will now face Texas A&M on Tuesday in an elimination game, with the winner playing Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Here’s a recap of both of Sunday’s games:

Game 5:

#5 Texas A&M (1-1) 10 - #9 Texas (0-2) 2

Texas is eliminated

It was a battle of the Lone Star State with the two former rivals facing each other for only the fourth time since Texas A&M left the Big 12 ten years ago. The two teams played earlier this season, with Texas A&M winning in Austin on March 29, 12-9. Both teams played in the elimination game after losing their opening game on Friday.

This is the 75th Men’s College World Series, and it was the 38th appearance by Texas. This means the Longhorns have been to Omaha more times than they did not make the College World Series. They were hoping for their seventh national championship but instead became the first team to be eliminated this year.

Texas got things started with one run in the top of the 1st and another in the top of the 2nd. It was the fifth straight game this year in the College World Series that at least one run was scored in the top of the 1st. Unlike the other four games, this game did have a lead change, which came in the bottom of the 2nd when A&M scored four runs.

The Aggies would score at least one run in every inning after that, except for the 6th inning. A&M would finish with ten runs on ten hits. This was only the third CWS win in program history. Micah Dallas threw 5.0 innings and allowed six hits and two runs (one earned) while throwing three strikeouts, two walks, and 95 pitches.

"When you're a little kid, you think about playing against your biggest rival on the biggest stage," Dallas said after the game, "and that's what happened today."

Winning pitcher – Micah Dallas (7-3); Losing pitcher – Lucas Gordon (7-2)

Game 6:

Oklahoma (2-0) 6 - Notre Dame (1-1)

The Sooners continue their hot postseason ride. After winning the Big 12 Tournament, OU then eliminated No. 13 Florida in the Gainesville Regional and No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Blacksburg Super Regional. Now, they will be playing in the national semi-final for a chance to play in the national championship.

No runs were scored in the first inning for the first time in this year’s College World Series. The Sooners got on the board first with two runs in the bottom of the 3rd. They would add three more in the 5th before Notre Dame’s David LaManna hit a two-run home run in the top of the 6th, giving the Irish their only runs of the night.

Sooner’s centerfielder Tanner Tredaway had a great night. He went 3-4 at bat with two RBIs and a late-inning diving catch to stop a Notre Dame threat. Pitcher Cade Horton also had a great night. He pitched 6.0 innings giving up five hits and two runs. He threw an incredible 11 strikeouts while only walking one batter. He threw 100 pitches.

“I thought Horton was outstanding. When you have mid-90s, you have a good slider, you have a curveball, and he flashes change periodically — I mean, that was a lot,” Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett said. “Clearly, we didn’t recognize it. I thought he did just a phenomenal job. I thought he mixed very well. And when you have that assortment of pitches to deal with, it’s difficult. And clearly it was.”

Winning pitcher – Cade Horton (5-2); Losing pitcher – Aidan Tyrell (5-2)

Next up: On Monday, it’s back to Bracket Two with Stanford and Auburn playing in an elimination game at 1 p.m. CT. Arkansas and Ole Miss play in the winner’s bracket at 6 p.m. CT. On Tuesday, Texas A&M and Notre Dame play an elimination game at 1 p.m. The winner of that game plays Oklahoma on Wednesday.

