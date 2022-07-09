Skip to main content
TCU Baseball: RHP Kade Morris Transfers To The Frogs

TCU Baseball: RHP Kade Morris Transfers To The Frogs

The transfer from Nevada adds yet another arm to the TCU roster for next season

© Andy Barron/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

The transfer from Nevada adds yet another arm to the TCU roster for next season

The NCAA baseball transfer portal remains busy and active after the College World Series concluded in June. TCU has seen a lot of positive activity, especially within the pitching spectrum. The Frogs have now received six players via the Transfer portal, five of which are pitchers. These players are former Baylor Bear shortstop Tre Richardson, pitchers Hunter Hodges from UNC Wilmington, Samuel Stoutenborough from the University of California, Brett Hansen from Vanderbilt, Ryan Vanderhei from Kansas, and Kade Morris from the University of Nevada.

In this article, we will cover pitcher Kade Morris. Morris announced on Twitter on June 28 his intent to transfer out of the University of Nevada after two seasons and follow his coach TJ Bruce to TCU. Coach Bruce, the former head coach of the University of Nevada, decided to join Coach Kirk Saarloos' team as the Associate Head Coach. This announcement is after former Associate Head Coach Bill Mosiello accepted a head coaching position at The Ohio State University. A big "Thank You" to Mosiello for all his contributions, as he helped establish one of the greatest TCU baseball teams.

As this area struggled last season, Morris and the other transfer pitchers will bring much-needed depth to Coach Saarloos's roster. Morris has improved over his previous two seasons at Nevada and was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team. He appeared 18 times last season with four starts. He led his team with a 4.32 ERA with seven wins going 3-1 over his four starts. Besides his 18 appearances, Morris had 53 strikeouts over 66.2 innings pitched. Morris keeps batters guessing with a five-pitch mix: a fastball, sinker, slider, curveball, and change. Morris has a strong level of confidence with the ability to go far in a game. Morris is also in great hands under Coach Saarloos, as pitching is Coach Saarloos's specialty. Coach Saarloos will look to work with Morris on the longevity of his off-speed pitches so that he does not lose the zone on the off-speed pitches during games. Without a doubt, Morris will be ready to help the Horned Frogs pitching staff continue to improve. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Transfer Portal Update

New Players to TCU

  • Brett Hansen, LHP, Vanderbilt
  • Hunter Hodges, RHP, UNC-Wilmington
  • Kade Morris, RHP, Nevada
  • Tre Richardson, INF, Baylor
  • Samuel Stoutenborough, RHP, California
  • Ryan Vanderhei, RHP, Kansas

TCU Players in the Transfer Portal

  • Trip Banta, LHP
  • Garrison Berkley, OF
  • Jake Kolkhorst, RHP
  • Connor Oliver, LHP, transferred to Miami (OH)
  • Reed Spenrath, INF
  • Hunter Teplanszky, INF
  • Sam Thompson, OF, transferred to Oral Roberts

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

IMG_0708
Football

Road to CFB Visits The Commanders Classic: Army Vs. Air Force

By Brett Gibbons5 hours ago
Jul 8, 2022; London, England, United Kingdom; Cameron Norrie (GBR) returns a shot in his semi finals men s singles match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on Centre court at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Frogs in the Pros

Norrie’s Historic Wimbledon Run Comes To An End

By Barry Lewis20 hours ago
Tino Matiyenga, TCU Track and Field
More Sports

TCU Track And Field: Running On Full

By Tyler Brown21 hours ago
Brayden Taylor bats against Houston in the MLB4 tournament in Scottsdale on Sunday, February 20.
Baseball

USA Baseball: Taylor Selected To 2022 Collegiate National Team Roster

By Barry LewisJul 8, 2022
Texas infielder Ivan Melendez (17) catches a ball at first base during the game against Kansas at Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas on May 19, 2022
Baseball

Announcing the KillerFrogs’ All-Big 12 2022 Baseball Team

By Barry LewisJul 7, 2022
Oct 16, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Devin Leary (13) passes the ball during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium
Football

ACC College Football Preview 2022: Outlook For Clemson, NC State, Miami

By Brett GibbonsJul 7, 2022
TCU Spring Game #1 WR Quentin Johnston
Football

TCU Football: Johnston and Hodges-Tomlinson Named To The Preseason All-Big 12 Team

By Barry LewisJul 6, 2022
IMG_1646
Football

Challenges, Creativity In Making College Football Travel Schedule Building

By Brett GibbonsJul 6, 2022