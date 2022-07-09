TCU Baseball: RHP Kade Morris Transfers To The Frogs

The NCAA baseball transfer portal remains busy and active after the College World Series concluded in June. TCU has seen a lot of positive activity, especially within the pitching spectrum. The Frogs have now received six players via the Transfer portal, five of which are pitchers. These players are former Baylor Bear shortstop Tre Richardson, pitchers Hunter Hodges from UNC Wilmington, Samuel Stoutenborough from the University of California, Brett Hansen from Vanderbilt, Ryan Vanderhei from Kansas, and Kade Morris from the University of Nevada.

In this article, we will cover pitcher Kade Morris. Morris announced on Twitter on June 28 his intent to transfer out of the University of Nevada after two seasons and follow his coach TJ Bruce to TCU. Coach Bruce, the former head coach of the University of Nevada, decided to join Coach Kirk Saarloos' team as the Associate Head Coach. This announcement is after former Associate Head Coach Bill Mosiello accepted a head coaching position at The Ohio State University. A big "Thank You" to Mosiello for all his contributions, as he helped establish one of the greatest TCU baseball teams.

As this area struggled last season, Morris and the other transfer pitchers will bring much-needed depth to Coach Saarloos's roster. Morris has improved over his previous two seasons at Nevada and was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team. He appeared 18 times last season with four starts. He led his team with a 4.32 ERA with seven wins going 3-1 over his four starts. Besides his 18 appearances, Morris had 53 strikeouts over 66.2 innings pitched. Morris keeps batters guessing with a five-pitch mix: a fastball, sinker, slider, curveball, and change. Morris has a strong level of confidence with the ability to go far in a game. Morris is also in great hands under Coach Saarloos, as pitching is Coach Saarloos's specialty. Coach Saarloos will look to work with Morris on the longevity of his off-speed pitches so that he does not lose the zone on the off-speed pitches during games. Without a doubt, Morris will be ready to help the Horned Frogs pitching staff continue to improve.

New Players to TCU

Brett Hansen , LHP, Vanderbilt

, LHP, Vanderbilt Hunter Hodges , RHP, UNC-Wilmington

, RHP, UNC-Wilmington Kade Morris , RHP, Nevada

, RHP, Nevada Tre Richardson , INF, Baylor

, INF, Baylor Samuel Stoutenborough , RHP, California

, RHP, California Ryan Vanderhei, RHP, Kansas

TCU Players in the Transfer Portal

Trip Banta , LHP

, LHP Garrison Berkley , OF

, OF Jake Kolkhorst , RHP

, RHP Connor Oliver, LHP, transferred to Miami (OH)

LHP, transferred to Miami (OH) Reed Spenrath , INF

, INF Hunter Teplanszky , INF

, INF Sam Thompson, OF, transferred to Oral Roberts

