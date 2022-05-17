TCU Men's Baseball:  Player Of The Week?  Boyers Howdy!

For the first time in his career, TCU sophomore outfielder, Luke Boyers, has been named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week. He has received the accolade due to his performance that led TCU to go 4-0 last week, including a sweep against Kansas. The honor is the third a Horned Frog can boast this season, a particularly strong one, which has included a sweep against Texas Tech. Members of the TCU roster who have been prior recipients of the Big 12 Player of the Week honor include Brayden Taylor, named Big 12 Player of the Week on February 21, and Riley Cornelio, named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week on March 21.

Over the course of the week, Boyers' stats were considerably impressive. He batted a .412, with eight RBIs and six runs scored, which helped TCU sweep Kansas and, in doing so, maintain enough momentum to keep them in the running for the Big 12 regular-season title. Boyers enjoyed multiple hits through all three games of the series, including a 2-for-3 effort with two walks and four runs scored in Saturday's 30-3 wipeout. Boyers currently stands at a career-high 20 on-base streak, with a seven game hit streak. Additionally, he posted an .824 slugging percentage with four extra-base hits on the week, holding a 1.324 OPS.

It goes without saying that with such performances, TCU can make good claim to prove Big 12 Champions--if not to go further come August. Congratulations, Mr. Boyers. And, as always and ever, Go Frogs!

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.