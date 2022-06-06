NCAA Baseball Regionals: Sunday Results

The Road to Omaha sure got crazy on Sunday. The numbers over the weekend have been mind-blowing. The first two days saw 212 total home runs, shattering the previous high of 180+. Box scores have looked like football games, not baseball games, based on the runs scored.

Sunday was no exception. Oklahoma State played an elimination game in the afternoon. After being down 12-0 in the second inning to Missouri State, OSU rallied back to win that game 29-15. They then played Arkansas in the evening and rallied again in the ninth inning to win 14-10. That gave the Pokes 43 total runs between their two games.

Texas Tech eliminated host and No. 16 seed Georgia Southern in the afternoon, only to face Notre Dame in the Regional Final in the evening. The Red Raiders had the go-ahead run on base in the bottom of the ninth but could not bring two runners around. They lost 2-1, ending Tech’s season.

TCU battled in a roller coaster of a game against the No. 5 national seed Texas A&M, giving up seven runs in the top of the ninth and losing 15-9. It was another epic postseason game between these two schools with multiple lead changes with 400+ total pitches in a game that went over five hours without having to play extra innings. The old adage worked – if you can’t beat them, steal their coach.

Only five of the 16 Regionals were settled on Sunday. The other 11 Regionals all forced an “if necessary” Game 7 to be played on Monday. Of the five Regionals that have been won, four are national seeds. Notre Dame in the Statesboro Regional is the only winner, not a national seed. Miami is the only other national seed already eliminated. The other ten are all playing in the must-win games on Monday.

Here are the results of Sunday’s games:

Knoxville Regional

Georgia Tech 16 – Campbell 5 (Campbell eliminated)

#1 Tennessee 9 – Georgia Tech 6 (Tennessee advances; will host a Super Regional)

Statesboro Regional

Texas Tech 3 - #16 Georgia Southern 1 (Georgia Southern eliminated)

Notre Dame 2 – Texas Tech 1 (Notre Dame advances and will play in the Knoxville Super Regional)

Austin Regional

Air Force 9 - Louisiana Tech 7 (Louisiana Tech eliminated)

#9 Texas 19 – Air Force 1 (Texas advances)

Texas awaits the results of the Greenville Regional final. If East Carolina wins, Texas will play in the Greenville Super Regional. Texas will host them in the Austin Super Regional if Coastal Carolina wins.

Greenville Regional

Coastal Carolina 7 – Virginia 6 (Virginia eliminated)

Coastal Carolina 9 - #8 East Carolina 1 (These teams meet again on Monday)

College Station Regional

TCU 6 – Louisiana 1 (Louisiana eliminated)

#5 Texas A&M 15 -TCU 9 (A&M advances; will host a Super Regional)

Louisville Regional

#12 Louisville 8 - Oregon 5 (Oregon eliminated)

#12 Louisville 20 - Michigan 1 (These teams meet again on Monday)

Gainesville Regional

#13 Florida 6 - Central Michigan 5 (CMU eliminated)

#13 Florida 7 - Oklahoma 2 (These teams meet again on Monday)

Blacksburg Regional

Columbia 15 - Gonzaga 6 (Gonzaga eliminated)

#4 Virginia Tech 7 - Columbia 2 (Virginia Tech advances; will host a Super Regional)

Stanford Regional

#2 Stanford 8 - UC Santa Barbara 4 (UCSB eliminated)

#2 Stanford 8 - Texas State 4 (These teams meet again on Monday)

College Park Regional

#15 Maryland 10 -Wake Forest 5 (Wake Forest eliminated)

#15 Maryland 7 - UConn 6 (These teams meet again on Monday)

Chapel Hill Regional

#10 North Carolina 6 - Georgia 5 (UGA eliminated)

#10 North Carolina 19 -VCU 8 (These teams meet again on Monday)

Stillwater Regional

#7 Oklahoma State 29 - Missouri State 15 (Missouri State eliminated)

#7 Oklahoma State 14 - Arkansas 10 (These teams meet again on Monday)

Coral Gables Regional

Arizona 7 - Canisius 5 (Canisius eliminated)

Ole Miss 2 - #6 Miami 1

Arizona 4 - #6 Miami 3 (Miami eliminated)

Ole Miss and Arizona will play the first game of the Regional final on Monday afternoon. If a second game is necessary, the two teams will meet Monday night again.

Hattiesburg Regional

#11 Southern Miss 4 - Kennesaw State 3 (Kennesaw State eliminated)

#11 Southern Miss 8 - LSU 4 (These teams meet again on Monday)

Auburn Regional

UCLA 2– Florida State 1 (FSU eliminated)

#14 Auburn 9 – UCLA 0 (Game was suspended due to weather with one out in the bottom of the sixth. The game will resume on Monday afternoon.)

Corvallis Regional

Vanderbilt 14– San Diego 4 (San Diego eliminated)

Vanderbilt 8 - #3 Oregon State 1 (These teams meet again on Monday)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.