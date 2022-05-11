TCU Baseball: Bishop Delivers Walk-off Grand Slam

A win is a win is a win.

All signs indicated the gauntlet the TCU baseball team had been through for the last month was over, and the team was on the downhill slide of the season. A Tuesday night game against Incarnate Word, a team that only won two of its last 16 games and was ten games below .500, should not have been a challenge.

The Horned Frogs came out hot in the first inning thanks to a 2-run homer by Bobby Goodloe to give the team a 3-0 lead after just one inning. Frogs fans were breathing a sigh of relief after the first inning struggles over the past weekend. Goodloe would add another RBI in the third inning on a sacrifice fly that put TCU up 4-1 going into the fourth.

Then came the top of the 5th. TCU, a usually spectacular defensive team, struggled on defense. Two throwing errors and a couple of other mistakes allowed UIW to score three runs tying the game at 4-4.

The score would remain tied going into the eighth inning. UIW would get one run in the top of the inning to lead 5-4. In the bottom half, Luke Boyers hit a triple to right field with two on, putting the Frogs up 6-5 going into the ninth.

TCU had a chance at a game-ending double play in the top of the ninth but once again had a throwing error that allowed two runs to score, giving UIW a 7-6 lead and forcing the Frogs to play the bottom of the ninth. With his fourth hit of the night, David Bishop drove home Elijah Nunez who was at second, to tie the game once again.

Drew Hill would come in to pitch for the 10th inning. He threw two strikeouts, and UIW went three up, three down. The Frogs would get a baserunner in the 10th but strand him, sending the game to the 11th inning. Hill would once again take the mound, and again UIW went 1-2-3.

In the bottom of the 11th, Nunez would get a lead-off base hit and move to second on a wild pitch. Tommy Sacco would get another base hit, moving Nunez to third. Sacco would then steal second before Gray Rodgers was intentionally walked. Bishop came to the plate with no outs and bases loaded. He made contact for his fifth hit of the night on his first pitch. He sent the ball sailing over the left-field wall for the walk-off grand slam. Hill would get the win.

It wasn’t easy. But a win is a win is a win.

