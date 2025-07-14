TCU Baseball Commit Withdraws from MLB Draft, Set to Join Horned Frogs
Kirk Saarloos and the TCU Baseball program received a major boost as star shortstop commit Lucas Franco officially withdrew his name from the 2025 MLB Draft.
The decision came as a bit of a surprise, as Franco was widely projected to be a top-100 pick in this year’s draft. He was ranked No. 79 overall on Kiley McDaniel’s final draft board.
Lucas Franco is a 2025 high school graduate from Katy, Texas, where he starred at Cinco Ranch High School. According to Perfect Game, he’s rated as the No. 5 overall player in the state and the No. 3 shortstop in Texas.
In his senior season, Franco posted a .430 batting average, tallying 34 hits, 37 runs, 26 RBIs, and six home runs.
This is a big win for the Horned Frogs, as TCU continues to add elite young talent to its roster. With a loaded lineup and strong recruiting class, the upcoming season is shaping up to be a promising one
