TCU Baseball Drops Game 2 to West Virginia
With little to no wind in Fort Worth on Saturday, TCU fell victim to the home run ball as West Virginia accounted for four home runs which led to their 7-2 victory. The Mountaineers came in to this game fourth in the Big 12 in home runs while the Frogs were last.
The Mountaineers broke open the scoring in the third inning as a pair of two-run homers made it 4-0. JJ Wetherholt connected on a 1-0 fastball to center field, and three batters later, Grant Hussey sent another ball over the center field wall.
Kole Klecker's day was done, as he went 2.2 innings, giving up six hits, four earned runs, and one strikeout. Chase Hoover took over, and he didn't find much success either as Wetherholt came through again. A two-run shot in the fourth blew this game open making it 6-0. Wetherholt is projected by MLB.com to be a top-10 pick in next month's MLB draft and certainly showed why on Saturday.
The Frogs were able to get a couple of runs back in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a Logan Maxwell solo home run and an RBI single from Luke Boyers. However, that was all the Horned Frogs could muster against Derek Clark, who was masterful. The reigning Big 12 pitcher of the week continued his success, going eight innings, giving up two earned runs with six strikeouts.
The one positive is the back end of the TCU bullpen held up. Braeden Sloan, Andrew Mosiello, Mason Bixby, and Storm Hierholzer combined for four scoreless innings with six strikeouts.
The loss drops TCU to 31-18 and 14-15 in Big 12 play. As of Sunday morning, they're 8th in the standings. With the Big 12 tournament right around the corner, the Frogs will look to take the series from West Virginia and get some momentum heading to Arlington. Louis Rodriguez will get the start with first pitch at 4 p.m.
