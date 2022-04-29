TCU Baseball Hits Road For Series Vs. Florida State

Coming off last weekend, #20 TCU (27-14, 12-6) had won five of six games against top-5 opponents (Texas Tech, Oklahoma State). This weekend, they hit the road for a long trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State (24-15, 11-10). First pitch is Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT.

Florida State began the season inside the top 10, but have since slid from rankings after losing three of their last four series. The Seminoles are a very strong home team, posting a 20-7 record in Tallahassee versus a 4-7 mark on the road.

TCU has seen similar struggles, with the Frogs holding a 8-8 road record this year. On Tuesday, they dropped their second game of the year to Dallas Baptist, but they've still won six of their last eight outings.

Riley Cornelio (3-3) gets his 12th start of the season Friday, facing Florida State's Parker Messick, who leads the team with a 2.89 ERA on the year. Messick also leads the team with 102 strikeouts on the season– the most in the nation. Cornelio is looking to get back on track, with his last win coming on March 25 against Kansas State.

Friday's game is the first time TCU and Florida State have met on either campus; the previous three meetings have been held at neutral sites, two of which were in the 2010 College World Series. Florida State travels to Fort Worth next season.

Marcelo Perez (3-0) takes the mound Saturday to face Carson Montgomery. Perez has won his last two starts and will make his fourth straight Saturday start. His 3.95 ERA this season is second-best on the team and his .200 opposing batting average leads the Frogs.

As he's done all season long, Brett Walker (4-2) cleans up the series Sunday. Walker's been the top addition to the team this past season; TCU is 8-2 in games which he's started and the Frogs score an average of 7.8 runs in those starts.

A stat to note: the Noles have allowed just 16 stolen bases on the year while TCU is one of the most active base-stealing teams in the nation. Elijah Nunez leads the team in steals with 20– third most in the Big 12.

Offense isn't the forte for Florida State this year, with the Noles clocking just 5.8 runs per game (186th). However, their team ERA of 3.99 is 24th nationally. Conversely, TCU is 59th in ERA (4.43) and 101st in scoring (6.9).

You can stream the games at the following times:

Friday, Apr. 29, 6:00 p.m. CT– ACCNX

Saturday, Apr. 30, 5:00 p.m. CT– ACC Network

Sunday, May 1, 11:00 a.m. CT– ACCNX

As always, all games can be listened to at FM 88.7 KTCU.

