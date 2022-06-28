Skip to main content
TCU Baseball Hires Nevada Head Coach T.J. Bruce

Bruce will fill the Associate Head Coach position with Bill Mosiello departing to take the Head Coach position with 'an' Ohio State University.

© Jim Krajewski/RGJ, Reno Gazette Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Long tenured TCU hitting coach, 3rd base coach, and associate head coach Bill Mosiello has earned his opportunity to man the ship as 'the' head baseball coach at 'an' Ohio State University. It is a well deserved promotion for one of the best baseball coaches in the business, congratulations Coach Mo!

TCU baseball, Jeremiah Donati. and Kirk Saarloos have hired a new associate head coach in former University of Nevada skipper T.J. Bruce

The 40 year old hails from Torrance, California and played shortstop growing up. After playing JUCO at Cerritos for a couple of years, Bruce transferred to Texas Tech where he hit .321 with 38 RBI's for the Red Raiders in 2003. He transferred back to California for the 2004 season as a Long Beach State Dirtbag. 

Coaching Career

  • 2005 Long Beach State (undergrad assistant)
  • 2006 Cerritos (assistant)
  • 2007-2010 Long Beach State (assistant)
  • 2011-2015 UCLA (assistant)
  • 2016-2022 Nevada (head coach)

Bruce led the Nevada Wolf Pack to Mountain West Conference Championship seasons in 2018 and 2021. He earned Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year in both of those seasons. 

Nevada finished 2nd in the MWC last year with a 29-26 overall record while going 18-12 in conference. 

So on behalf of TCU and Frogball fans everywhere, Welcome Coach Bruce! Toad to Omaha!

