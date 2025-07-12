TCU Baseball Lands Arkansas Transfer
The college baseball offseason is in full swing, and Kirk Saarloos continues to add through the transfer portal. On Thursday, the Horned Frogs got a commitment from Lance Davis.
Davis, a red-shirt freshman, did not play for the Razorbacks in 2025 but was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. He attended Valley View High School in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was listed as the No. 1 RHP in the state of Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report in 2024.
Davis is playing summer baseball for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He holds a 2-0 record with a 1.46 ERA. Through 12.1 innings, he has struck out an impressive 18 hitters with just three walks. In a recent outing, he tossed four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.
The Frogs have been active with acquiring pitching in the transfer portal and hopefully Davis can make a significant contribution in 2026.
