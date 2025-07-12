Killer Frogs

TCU Baseball Lands Arkansas Transfer

The Horned Frogs add another SEC arm to their pitching staff.

Zion Trammell

The Frogball logo at Lupton Stadium.
The Frogball logo at Lupton Stadium. / X: @TCU_Baseball

The college baseball offseason is in full swing, and Kirk Saarloos continues to add through the transfer portal. On Thursday, the Horned Frogs got a commitment from Lance Davis.

Davis, a red-shirt freshman, did not play for the Razorbacks in 2025 but was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. He attended Valley View High School in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He was listed as the No. 1 RHP in the state of Arkansas by Prep Baseball Report in 2024.

Davis is playing summer baseball for the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He holds a 2-0 record with a 1.46 ERA. Through 12.1 innings, he has struck out an impressive 18 hitters with just three walks. In a recent outing, he tossed four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

The Frogs have been active with acquiring pitching in the transfer portal and hopefully Davis can make a significant contribution in 2026.

