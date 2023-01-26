TCU Baseball: No. 6 Freshman Class in the Nation

Heading into the 2023 season, the TCU baseball freshman class has been named No. 6 in the nation per D1Baseball. Seeing the introduction of 13 freshmen, the Horned Frogs are gearing up for another promising season of Big 12 baseball. Below are brief player descriptions of each of the incoming freshmen.

Benjamin Abeldt - LHP

Native Texan Benjamin Abeldt won’t have to travel far from McKinney to his new home in Fort Worth. The lanky 6’ 3” left-hander attended McKinney Boyd High School where he developed the necessary tools to become 4th best lefty in the state. What sets him apart from his competition is his over-the-head delivery and ranging arm action that includes a lower release point. Despite his unique windup and delivery, it is Abeldt’s deceptiveness that keeps him ahead of opposing batters, ensuring him as a mainstay with the Horned Frogs.

Karson Bowen - C/1B/OF

The Horned Frogs are getting quite a talented youngster in California native, Karson Bowen. Bowen ranked as the 2nd best catcher in the state and 8th in the nation. He played his high school ball with Orange Lutheran in Southern California, finishing the season with a batting average of .321 and 15 RBIs. While ranking 2nd best catcher in the state and 8th in the nation, Bowen also has experience and can play as a first baseman and outfielder. Offensively, Bowen’s 5’11” 205 lb. build allows him to hit for power, routinely finding the gaps in the outfield. While Bowen is a skillful hitter, it is what he does behind the plate that caught the attention of coaches around the country. His pure arm strength and accuracy will surely pose a threat to baserunners around the Big 12 in the new season ahead.

Murphy Brooks - RHP

Right-hander Murphy Brooks is headed to Fort Worth after playing at Bridgeland High School. The Cypress native will bring his 6’ 3'' 210 lb. frame along with his wide-ranging arsenal of pitches to Lupton Stadium. While a unique aspect of Brooks’ windup is his leg raise and hip turn, his compact arm action allows him to be controlled in his delivery–therefore, a more consistent placement of his pitches. Furthermore, while his go-to fastball clocks at 92 mph, Brooks' slider fools opponents into reaching for the pitch with its consistent plane-breaking action.

Jake Duer - OF

Left-handed hitter Jake Duer is headed to Fort Worth from Flower Mound, Texas as the next 2022 TCU Baseball commit. Considered a top player in his position, Duer ranks 13th among outfielders in the state of Texas. He is known for his strength, great arm and efficient catch-and-release motion from the outfield where he played and developed his skills at Marcus High School. Duer’s abilities don’t stop there as his great eye and exceptional feel for the strike zone allow him to work counts and yield productive at-bats. He’s a smooth, athletic player whether he’s making diving catches in the outfield or lacing hits at the plate.

Justin Hackett - RHP

Ranked as the number one right-handed pitcher in Iowa, Justin Hackett brings high expectations as he begins his collegiate career with the Horned Frogs. Pitching for Winterset High School, Hackett was awarded Iowa’s Player of the Year for 2022 with his 94 mph fastball combined with his knee-buckling offspeed and breaking pitches, keeping opposing bats at bay all season. Each high school season came with an increased intensity, seeing numerous major league organizations tossing his name around. Hackett brings with him a large upside as he joins TCU where success is not just an aspiration, rather an expectation.

Chase Hoover - LHP

A change in scenery is in store for left-handed pitcher Chase Hoover as he takes his talents from Santa Barbara, California to the 817. Last season with San Marcos High School, Hoover collected four wins and posted a 1.43 ERA striking out 92 batters in 54 innings pitched. Keeping his opponents to a meager .187 batting average, Hoover ranked 6th among left-handers in California and was named to the All-Region 1st Team as well as the 2022 PG Preseason All-American Team. TCU Baseball is adding a lightning arm to its pitching staff with Hoover preparing to take the mound as a Horned Frog in 2023.

Fisher Ingersoll - SS

The number one ranked shortstop in Utah is ready for an exciting season ahead with the Horned Frogs. Before committing himself to baseball, Fisher Ingersoll was a two-sport athlete who played as a wide receiver and defensive back for his high school football team. He even received football offers from San Diego State and Boise State while BYU offered him both a baseball and football scholarship. Once making the transition to baseball full-time, he played at American Fork High School where he had a tremendous career. Over his three seasons as a Caveman, he posted an explosive .450 batting average and tallied 91 hits, 85 RBIs and 85 runs. Ingersoll finished a monstrous senior season hitting an impressive .363 and spanking 11 home runs and 45 RBIs. In addition to his offensive firepower, he’s a workhorse when it comes to making defensive plays at the shortstop position. A natural leader and talented athlete, Ingersoll will head to TCU where he is sure to excel at the next level.

Kole Klecker - RHP

Ranked 7th among righties in Arizona, Kole Klecker is set to bolster the Horned Frogs pitching staff. The Hamilton High School product had a fantastic 2021-22 season picking up seven wins and posting a 2.88 ERA. Over 65 2/3 innings he racked up 58 strikeouts and held his opponents to a .257 batting average. While last season’s performance was Klecker’s best yet, he totalled 13 wins and 112 strikeouts in his time on Hamilton’s Varsity team. With the addition of Klecker to the pitching staff, his extensive arsenal of pitches and low 90s fastball will prove crucial for the Horned Frogs in this upcoming season.

Gabriel Miranda - 1B/OF

The second Horned Frog commit from Orange Lutheran High School is first baseman, Gabriel Miranda. Ranked 4th among first basemen in California, Miranda caught the attention of programs around the country with his solid fielding and hitting abilities. He has a compact swing at the plate, extending his arms for a powerful follow-through. Miranda contributed to the Lancer’s season in 2021-22 by batting .269, pushing nine runs across the plate and scoring 17 runs; he did this while anchoring the infield at first base. When Miranda joins the Horned Frogs, he will also reunite with his high school teammate, Louis Rodriguez, who is also a part of the TCU 2022 recruitment class.

Louis Rodriguez - RHP

California native, Louis Rodriguez, is set to join the Horned Frogs in 2023. A right-handed pitcher for Orange Lutheran High School, Rodriguez is ranked 21st in the state. In 2019, the righty made four appearances for Team USA at the U-15 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier where he posted a 1.69 ERA striking out 10 batters over 10 2/3 innings pitched. Furthermore, He earned the win in the gold medal game against Panama and was named the U-15 Baseball World Cup MVP. His stinging fastball and hooking curve will continue to provide as Rodriguez’s bread and butter as he works toward pitching for the Horned Frog.

Anthony Silva - SS/2B/3B

Headed North from San Antonio is none other than infielder, Anthony Silva. This week, Big 12 head coaches voted Silva as the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Ranked 3rd among shortstops in Texas, Silva is a versatile player able to play second and third base as well. Silva is a skillful infielder that understands how to take proper angles to grounders. He shows fluid footwork and great lateral agility as well, not letting his 6’ 2” frame get in the way. In terms of his offense, he batted .420 with 30 RBIs and 43 runs during his senior season at Clark High School. Playing all four years on Varsity, Silva not only experienced but excelled at the highest level of baseball with a career .407 batting average, .526 OBP, 86 RBIs and broke the century mark in hits and runs. It’s clear that San Antonio’s Anthony Silva will bring an abundance of talent and production to the Horned Frogs.

Braeden Sloan - LHP

Left-handed pitcher, Braeden Sloan, is making his way to Fort Worth from California to join TCU Baseball for the upcoming 2023 season. Exuding confidence on the mound last season, Sloan posted a 0.86 ERA with 76 punchouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched–not to mention he racked up seven wins pitching in relief as a Timberwolve at Woodcreek High School. His performance earned him a spot on the All-Northern California 2nd Team and saw him rank 25th in the nation among left-handers. With these accolades, Sloan is destined to bolster and bring a formidable presence to the Horned Frogs in 2023.

Jax Traeger - RHP

Concordia Lutheran High School product, Jax Traeger and his battery of three pitches are headed to Fort Worth where he will also join TCU for the 2023 season. The pitcher from Spring, Texas is ranked 10th among right-handers and is not afraid to attack hitters with his intimidating fastball. Despite his fastball not having a rise or drop action, it’s proven to be one of his most successful pitches. Second to none, though, is Traeger’s deceptive slider that effectively runs down and in or down and away, and to further surprise his opponents, he can easily drop in a knee-buckling curveball for a strike.

Although TCU lost a handful of key players following last season, this talented class of freshmen will undoubtedly provide a fresh, new outlook for TCU Baseball and Manager Kirk Saarloos. The Horned Frogs will kickoff the season on Feb. 17 against Vanderbilt as TCU looks to win its third-consecutive Big 12 Championship.

