TCU Baseball: The Frogs Take an Emotional Game 1 vs West Virginia
Baseball is often regarded as one of the most difficult sports to play. While strength and endurance are important, there's a saying in baseball that the game itself is 70% mental and only 30% physical. Along with the mentality portion of the game comes a certain emotion that can be indescribable to people outside of the sport. When it comes to emotion, there aren't many who wear it on their sleeve like TCU starting pitcher Payton Tolle.
The lefty had an all-time night in the 6-3 win vs West Virginia. While he wasn't as dominant as we've seen him this season, it was clear that this pitching performance meant more after losing his mother Jina Tolle to a battle with cancer a little over a week ago. Tolle ended the night with 7.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, and 11 Ks. After his day on the mound had ended, he received a well-deserved standing ovation from a Lupton Stadium crowd that had his back the entire way.
As for the offense, TCU Baseball did "TCU Baseball" things by getting runs any way they could. From the "death by a thousand papercuts" mentality, to a moonshot over the left field wall by Anthony Silva in the 4th inning, the Frogs offense was back to its early season form on Thursday. Silva was the MVP of the offense tonight going 2 for 3 with an RBI double and a 2-run homerun. Brody Green, Kurtis Byrne, and Ryder Robinson also drove in runs using some small ball as well.
Sam Myers also went 2 for 3 on the night extending his hitting streak to 11 games. The center-fielder also earned his 13 career multi-hit game in tonights win. Myers has quietly been an integral part of the TCU offense since he earned his starting spot back midseason.
While West Virginia threatened in the top half of the 8th inning, Ben Abeldt stole any momentum the mountaineers had by getting out of a bases-loaded jam while only allowing a single run to cross home plate. The go-to guy for head coach Kirk Saarloos also pitched the 9th inning in dominant fashion sealing Game 1 for TCU. Abeldt earned his 8th save of the season, as well as extended his scoreless inning streak to 17.1 innings.
Friday's game will start at 6:30 night in which Kole Klecker will get the start. TCU aims to solidify its spot in the NCAA tournament coming up in a couple of weeks with a series win against a good West Virginia team.
