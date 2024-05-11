TCU Baseball: The Frogs Take Game 1 vs New Mexico State 8-2
When playing a non-conference series this late in the year, it can be easy for a team to relax and get surprised by their opponent, especially when it's not a ranked series. But the Frogs took care of business tonight without their Friday night ace, Payton Tolle.
While the offense started slow, Kole Klecker and his performance tonight gave the TCU lineup some confidence as he tossed four scoreless innings with only one key mistake being the homerun hit by Steve Solorzano. In the 3rd and 4th, a combination of mistakes from the Aggies on defense and some timely hitting resulted in TCU taking a 4-0 lead.
Focusing on the hitter's side of things, the three Frogs were the heroes of the game, accumulating all the RBIs in Friday's game. Sam Myers, Anthony Silva, and Peyton Chatagnier combined for several RBIs. Myers went 2 for 5 with a triple, Chatagnier continued his hot streak, going 1 for three while driving in 2, and Silva went 1 for 3 with a home run to dead centerfield late in the game for his 3rd home run of the season.
While Klecker looked more like last year's Friday night starter that we all know and love with 5.0 IP and only allowing 2 runs, the bullpen deserves acknowledgment. When Klecker ran into trouble after letting the leadoff guy get on in the 6th inning, Kirk Saarloos turned to Hunter Hodges to take over. While the righty gave up a single to start his outing, he managed to rack up 5 strikeouts in 3.0 IP while throwing 3 scoreless innings.
The Frogs are back in action tomorrow at 4 p.m. as they look to take their 3rd straight series in a row.
