TCU Baseball: Two Horned Frogs Named to Big 12 All-Tournament Team
While TCU was eliminated from the Philips 66 Big 12 Tournament with a record of 2-2, the Frogs didn't leave empty-handed. Sam Myers and Kurtis Byrne earned All-Tournament honors from the tournament based on their performances in the 4 games played. Not only that, TCU also almost certainly locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament with the wins they earned over West Virginia and Kansas State.
Sam Myers has consistently been one of the better hitters on this TCU Baseball squad. At the beginning of this season in games 1 and 2, his batting average sat at .250. This is significant because it never went under .250 again, and for the better part of the season, it's been above .320. The true freshman showed off this hitting prowess in the Big 12 Tournament by going 8-for-17 at the plate over 4 games. His most memorable performance of the four games played this past week was against Kansas State where he had 3 RBIs.
While Myers saw success in singles and doubles, Kurtis Byrne included the long ball on his All-Tournament resume. The C/1B went 7-for-17 in the four games played with 4 RBIs in the close loss to Kansas on Friday. Like Karson Bowen, Byrne has hit relatively well all year but right to outfielders with line drives. In the loss to Kansas, Byrne elevated two hard-hit balls for home runs, leading the Horned Frogs on a 9-run comeback.
BIG 12 ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
C: Danny Neri, UCF (5-for-10, 3 games)
1B: Kurtis Byrne, TCU (7-for-17, 4 games)
2B: Jackson Nicklaus, Oklahoma (5-for-17, 7 RBIs, 4 games)
3B: Anthony MacKenzie, Oklahoma (5-for-16, 4 games)
SS: Jaxon Willits, Oklahoma (4-for-17, 5 RBIs, 4 games)
OF: Kendall Pettis, Oklahoma (8-for-12, 4 games)
OF: Carson Benge, Oklahoma State (8-for-18, 5 RBIs, 4 games)
OF: Nolan Schubart, Oklahoma State (6-for-16, 4 games)
OF: Sam Myers, TCU (8-for-17, 4 games)
DH: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma (6-for-17, 4 games)
SP: Braden Davis, Oklahoma (9.0 IP, 4 H, 0 Runs)
SP: Sam Garcia, Oklahoma State (8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 Runs)
RP: Grant Stevens, Oklahoma (5.1 IP, 7 H, 0 Runs)
OSU's Carson Benge was named Most Oustanding Player of the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship.
Want to join the discussion? Click here to join the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.