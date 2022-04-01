Skip to main content
TCU Baseball Set To Host WVU Mountaineers

TCU is in the middle of a heated battle for the top of the Big 12 standings as they host West Virginia.

TCU Baseball Twitter @TCU_Baseball

TCU is in the middle of a heated battle for the top of the Big 12 standings as they host West Virginia.

TCU (18-7, 5-1) continues its eight-game homestand after a pair of disappointing midweek losses to Abilene Christian and UTSA. The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-9) visit Lupton Field this weekend to begin their conference slate.

The Frogs are tied with Oklahoma State in overall record for second in the Big 12 behind only Texas Tech. A series sweep this weekend would keep the Frogs in contention, though Tech visits a struggling Kansas team and the Pokes face Kansas State.

The series kicks off Friday at 6:00 p.m. CT. Riley Cornelio (3-1) gets the start as he has been since Austin Krob suffered a shoulder injury. Cornelio notched a win in his last outing against Kansas State, where he struck out five and allowed two runs in that series' opening game.

Cam Brown (2-2) takes the mound first Saturday to take on WVU's Ben Hampton. This season, the offense has scored 10.2 runs in games Brown starts, the most run support on the team. Hampton leads the Mountaineers in both wins (4) and ERA (2.68).

Like he's done all season, Brett Walker (3-0) starts Sunday. The grad transfer has been exceptional this season, winning his last outing behind 6.0 IP.

The bases are expected to get a workout this weekend, with WVU coming in third nationally in stolen bases. Elijah Nunez has been terrific stealing bases for the Frogs, having stolen safely on all 16 attempts yet this season. TCU is also sixth in walks drawn and Brayden Taylor leads the nation with 31 walks drawn.

Nunez and teammate Luke Boyers are nursing streaks of reaching base safely with 20 and 15, respectively.

Watch for Gray Rodgers, who is two hits away from his 100th career hit, a mark just reached by Taylor and Tommy Sacco this past week.

How To Watch Series Vs. WVU

  • Friday, April 1, 6:00 p.m.: ESPN+ or 88.7 KTCU (radio)
  • Saturday, April 2, 2:00 p.m.: ESPN+ or 88.7 KTCU (radio)
  • Sunday, April 3, 12:00 p.m.: ESPN+ or 88.7 KTCU (radio)

