TCU Opens 2025 Season At San Diego, But Without Star Pitcher
Anticipation for the 2025 college baseball season built to a head this week. But air was let out of the balloon when news broke from D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers – Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year Ben Abeldt will miss the entire year with a torn UCL. It was speculated that Abeldt would be the Friday night starter, moving from his position of closer for this season. Although massively disappointing, the TCU Horned Frogs still have work to do, as they play a four-game series at the San Diego Toreros to open the season.
San Diego finished last year 41-15 in spite of a difficult non-conference schedule. The Toreros played in the Santa Barbara Regional where they finished 1-2 with losses to Oregon and UC Santa Barbara. The season was defined by series wins against Arizona and at Michigan, as well as competitive showings against Texas and Dallas Baptist. They finished league play in the West Coast Conference a staggering 20-4. Fortunately for San Diego (and perhaps unfortunately for everyone else), the Toreros return the star core of the roster.
TCU at San Diego begins Friday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT. Game 2 begins Saturday at 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT while Sunday's Game 3 kicks off at 3 p.m. CT/1 p.m. PT. Monday's series finale begins at 2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT, on President's Day. All games can be streamed on ESPN+ or listened to on 88.7 KTCU and on the Varsity App.
Play Ball!
With or without Abeldt, Kirk Saarloos' squad carries the expectation of rebounding this season. After debuting fifth in last year's preseason poll, indecisiveness at the plate, injuries to the bullpen, and inconsistency in the starting lineup led to a disappointing year that ended at home, out of the postseason. This year, TCU debuts a much more modest 18th-23rd (depending on the poll).
This year's pitching rotation must find its groove early. The bats should show a more aggressive approach under new hitting coach Bill Mosiello. Those bats will be tested this weekend.
San Diego returns two weekend starters, both of whom earned preseason All-America honors. Junior lefty Austin Smith plays both ways and bat .314 with seven homers while also logging a 7-0 record and 3.49 ERA as a reliever. TCU will see Smith on Saturday as a starter. Sophomore righty Logan Reddemann recorded a 7-4 record and 4.01 ERA last season, earning Freshman of the Year honors in the WCC.
D1Baseball projects San Diego as a No. 3 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament just ahead of the season. Let's get one thing straight: San Diego is no pushover.
Getting On 'Em Early
That's the name of the game – not just for this weekend, but for the entire season. Last year, TCU was too patient at the plate, often digging themselves into pitcher's counts and passing up hittable balls. That trend came to bite them with a series sweep at Cincinnati in April. The Bearcats noticed a trend and started nearly every at-bat with a 0-1 count.
From there, it snowballed. The Big 12 chewed up TCU's offense and spit it out, resulting in a 14-16 league record. Offense failed TCU all season long.
Against this starting rotation, TCU can't afford to start 0-1. The quartet of starters–who we'll look at below–will run 7+ innings should they pitch efficiently and TCU pass up base-hit opportunities early on. Early batters must get on base and work pitch counts.
Don't expect 14-10 ballgames with this club. San Diego built its roster around dynamite pitching and relies heavily on star power from Smith and Reddemann at the plate. Kansas State transfer Jayden Lobliner went 1-for-3 with a walk last year in his only game played against TCU, but should be a strong lineup addition to the Toreros.
Beyond those three, there's a handful of unknowns and the bulk of the star power comes on the mound.
TCU Vs. San Diego Pitching Matchups
Draft-eligible redshirt freshman Cal Scolari gets the nod Friday night. Coming in at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Scolari throws the ball hard. According to fall reports, the freshman throws in the mid-90s with the potential of upper 90s on occasion. He counters that with a slider and changeup. Scolari faces Caedmon Parker, who moves from the pen to the rotation, to open the season.
As mentioned, Smith starts Saturday night. Last season, he threw fastballs in the upper 80s and, when he hit 90 or better, batters went an abysmal 1-for-30 (h/t D1Baseball). This season, he reportedly throws in the low-to-mid 90s. Wichita State transfer Tommy LaPour faces Smith in what should be an intriguing pitching duel.
Reddemann will start Game 3 on Sunday afternoon. He faces freshman Trever Baumler, also a two-way player for the Frogs. When not on the bump, Reddemann and Smith play in the outfield and bat leadoff and second, respectively.
A familiar face takes the mound for San Diego on Monday: Andrew Mosiello. He's the nephew of now-hitting coach Bill and played for the Frogs in 2024 – a brief stopover from Oregon. With the breaking news about Abeldt, TCU has yet to name a Monday starter.
Player To Watch
Given that it's Opening Day, the entire team is worth the watch. However, more so than others, I'm watching Anthony Silva at the plate. The 2023 All-Big 12 selection hit a sophomore slump last year, batting just .268 (down from .330). Though his defensive prowess remained consistently elite, Silva became a liability in the order.
His approach early in the count should give solid insight to both the team's approach offensively as well as the adjustments made by Mosiello. For TCU to threaten on offense and make a tournament run begins with its veteran star in Silva.
Scolari on Friday has promise and talent, but isn't a known commodity. Smith and Reddemann are elite arms. Should Scolari pan out on his projection, Silva faces a trio of dominant pitchers out of the gate. He needs to hit well against these players to build confidence and return to his freshman form.
How To Watch TCU At San Diego
When: Feb. 14, 8 p.m. | Feb. 15, 7:00 p.m. | Feb. 16, 3:00 p.m. | Monday*, Feb. 17, 2 p.m.
Where: Fowler Park (San Diego, Calif.)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (all)
Radio: KTCU 88.7 FM, Varsity App
