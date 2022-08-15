Team USA Baseball Top Prospects Include Four Horned Frogs

Summer baseball has come to an end. Players are returning to their respective schools, and fall ball will begin soon as teams prepare for the 2023 college baseball season.

Many Frogs played in a summer league such as Cape Cod. Four Horned Frogs were invited to play for the College National Baseball Team in July – Brayden Taylor, Luke Savage, River Ridings, and new transfer Kade Morris. The team played scrimmages with each other in early July. After the scrimmages, which were played in North Carolina, a smaller roster was selected to travel to The Netherlands for the 2022 Honkbalweek Haarlem competition. This included Taylor. Team USA went on to earn the bronze medal at the event.

D1Baseball.com, one of the leading sources of college baseball information, scores, and more, has ranked the top MLB Draft prospects that were part of this year’s Team USA.

All four players will be eligible for the MLB Draft in 2023. Here is what they said about the four Frogs:

Kade Morris, RHP

The transfer from Nevada was ranked the No. 16 right-hand pitcher.

After posting a 7.71 ERA as a freshman reliever at Nevada in 2021, Morris took a nice step forward as a sophomore, going 7-5, 4.32 in 66.2 innings over 14 relief outings and four starts. His 53-22 K-BB mark wasn’t overly impressive, but his sheer stuff is, and he’ll get a chance to prove himself on the big stage as a transfer to TCU. Lean, wiry and projectable at 6-3, 170 pounds, Morris has a short takeaway to a high three-quarters slot. His best asset is a fastball that sat 94-96 mph during a three-inning start in Durham, and he complemented it with a promising but inconsistent three-quarters sweeping slider at 79-82 and a fringe-average changeup at 86-87.

River Ridings, LHP

Ridings was ranked the No. 11 left-hand pitcher.

Ridings was a key part of TCU’s bullpen as a freshman, posting a 1.08 ERA in 33.1 innings, but his ERA ballooned to 6.96 as a sophomore this past spring, though he still earned ten saves. His walk rate went up, his strikeout rate went down, and his opponents’ batting average jumped from .182 to .326, so clearly, Ridings is in need of a rebound. Ridings has serious funk in his sidearm delivery, starting with an exaggerated shoulder turn and then thrusting his glove way up into the air and opening his body wide in a corkscrew motion. His calling card is a darting 87-89 mph sinker with good arm-side life, but he struggled with his feel for a sweeping 77-80 slider in our two looks this summer.

Luke Savage, RHP

Savage was added to the Team USA roster after most others were named. He was ranked the No. 18 right-hand pitcher.

Savage made just seven appearances as a freshman at TCU in 2021, then blossomed into a key part of the bullpen as a sophomore, posting a 2.72 ERA in 39.2 innings. With an average 6-1, 200-pound frame, Savage has a clean, compact arm action and the ability to vary his slot. From a standard high three-quarters delivery, he showed 92-94 mph heat for Team USA, along with a quality slider with good three-quarters depth at 82-84, spinning in the 2400-2500s. He can land it for a strike or use it as a chase, and it is his best weapon. But he can also drop down to a low slot and pump 91-92 mph sinkers along with a Frisbee slider at 81. Savage also stands out for his makeup, as he started up a charity to provide footwear to young Dominican players in need of proper shoes after making a trip to the DR.

Brayden Taylor, IF

B-Tay was the only Horned Frog to travel with Team USA to The Netherlands. The third baseman was ranked the No. 3 infielder.

Despite already earning a spot in “who looks like a Day One guy” discussions surrounding the 2023 draft class, Taylor stands out for his potential to juice his stock even further thanks to a projectable frame and performance track record that both point towards a jump in power production and solidified defensive profile. Taylor controls the zone and tracks well, giving him the tools to work for walks and seek out hitter-friendly pitches to drive. There is some length to his swing, but the bat speed and swing path allow him to both catch up to velocity and keep the barrel on plane for an extended period of time, creating contact points to drive the ball oppo as well as turn and burn balls to pull. A capable defender at the hot corner, he has shown steady improvement over the past six months and looked the part of a potential average defender at the next level with room for continued improvement. Taylor only logged 12 plate appearances in Holland but stood out through trials as one of the more disciplined bats, collecting just three hits but leading the group in walks and also flashing his over-the-fence power with a moonshot into the right field seats at DBAP. Taylor will be closely monitored this fall and next spring as a present top 75-type profile with all the makings of a helium talent that could work his way into first round consideration by next summer.

