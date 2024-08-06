WATCH! KillerFrogs Bullpen Episode 27: Ben Abeldt
KillerFrogs Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal spoke with closing pitching Ben Abeldt about his Team USA experience and the heartbreaking end to last year's baseball season.
Ben Abeldt joined the KillerFrogs Bullpen podcast and talked with JD and Carson about playing on team USA, as well as giving them insight into the end of season after TCU missed the post-season.
You can watch the video below of the group talking, or find the audio portion on Spotify and Apple podcast under "KillerFrogs"
