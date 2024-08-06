Killer Frogs

WATCH! KillerFrogs Bullpen Episode 27: Ben Abeldt

KillerFrogs Writers JD Andress and Carson Wersal spoke with closing pitching Ben Abeldt about his Team USA experience and the heartbreaking end to last year's baseball season.

JD Andress, Carson Wersal

Ben Abeldt and Karson Bowen post-game
Ben Abeldt and Karson Bowen post-game / Brian McClean KillerFrogs/OnAssignment

Ben Abeldt joined the KillerFrogs Bullpen podcast and talked with JD and Carson about playing on team USA, as well as giving them insight into the end of season after TCU missed the post-season.

You can watch the video below of the group talking, or find the audio portion on Spotify and Apple podcast under "KillerFrogs"

JD Andress

JD ANDRESS

Born and raised in Fort Worth, a lover of all sports, and a Frogs fan for life. Fight em’ till hell freezes over, and then fight em’ on the ice.

Carson Wersal

CARSON WERSAL

Carson is a student currently at TCU studying journalism with a sports focus. He graduated from Aledo High School and played baseball for Frank Phillips College before attending TCU in 2022. Carson follows local Fort Worth sports but is excited to start writing about TCU sports. 

