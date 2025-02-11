When Could TCU Baseball Play In The NCAA Postseason? 2025 College World Series Schedule
For those sad to see the sun set on football season, there's optimism on the horizon. College baseball returns to the diamond this Friday! Over 300 Division-I teams begin the trek in pursuit of an elusive ticket to the NCAA Tournament and coveted seat at the Omaha Eight table. American sport's best-kept secret is, without a doubt, the College World Series.
The TCU Horned Frogs are postseason hopeful after a disappointing 2024 season. Check out our season preview and projection here!
So, when does this year's postseason begin? Let's take a look at the time frame for the entire NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and other important key dates for 2025.
When Is The 2025 College World Series?
The 2025 College World Series, which comprises of the final eight baseball teams in a double-elimination tournament, begins Friday, June 13. The best-of-three championship series (the Finals) begins Saturday, June 21.
All games play at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, and can be watched on ESPN (with Sunday's potential championship-clinching game on ABC).
Complete College World Series Final schedule:
- Game 1: Saturday, June 21, 6 p.m. CT
- Game 2: Sunday, June 22, 2 p.m. CT
- Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, June 23, TBD
How Does The College World Series Work?
The College World Series is the final stage of a three-stage NCAA Tournament. Sixty-four teams are selected to the tournament and divided up into 16 Regional Tournaments (double-elimination tournaments).
The victor of each bracket advances to the Super Regionals – a best-of-three series. Super Regional matchups are determined like a traditional bracket: the winner of the top overall seed's Regional plays the winner of Region 16, the winner of Region 8 plays the winner of Region 9, and so on. The top 16 overall seeds selected by a selection committee host Regional Tournaments.
Eight remaining Super Regional victors advance to the College World Series and Omaha for a double-elimination tournament between two brackets of four teams. This round is played exactly like the Regionals. The final two teams–the winners of each side of the bracket–advance to the best-of-three College World Series Finals.
Complete 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule
- Regionals: Friday, May 30-Monday, June 2
- Super Regionals: Friday, June 6-Monday, June 9
- College World Series: Friday, June 13-Friday, June 20
- College World Series Finals: Saturday, June 21-Monday, June 23
The Field of 64 will be revealed Monday, May 26, at 11 a.m. CT (Memorial Day) on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. Follow along with live updates and projections here at KillerFrogs.
