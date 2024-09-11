Killer Frogs

2024-25 Big 12 Men's Basketball: Predicting the Leading Scorer for Each Team

Here are my projected leading scorers for each Big 12 men's basketball team for the 2024-25 season.

Nicholas Girimonte

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) celebrates in the second half against the Clemson Tigers in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The new Big 12 is filled with some of the best scoring talent in all of college basketball.

Below is my prediction for the leading scorer for every team in the conference.

1. Arizona State - Adam Miller

Adam Miller, Arizona State
ASU guard Adam Miller (44) reacts after a foul call against Cal during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 3, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Formerly with Illinois and LSU, Adam Miller averaged 12 points in his first year as a Sun Devil last season. The 6-foot-3 guard returns the most production to an Arizona State team that does not include much-proven scoring.

Honorable Mention: Alston Mason

2. Arizona - Caleb Love

Caleb Love, Arizona
Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love (2) reacts after a basket during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Dayton Flyers at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

After three standout years with North Carolina, Caleb Love led Arizona with 18 points per game last season. There is no doubt he will not only be one of the premier scorers in the Big 12 but the entire country.

Honorable Mention: Jaden Bradley

3. BYU - Dallin Hall

Dallin Hall, BYU
Feb 3, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) dribbles the ball during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Dallin Hall will enter his third year as a Cougar and will finally get the reigns to a BYU team that lost guards Jaxson Robinson and Spencer Johnson. Expect Hall to take a big leap for a talented squad led by new head coach Kevin Young.

Honorable Mention: Fousseyni Traore

4. Baylor - Jeremy Roach

Jeremy Roach, Baylor
Dec 20, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) reacts during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Jeremy Roach comes to Baylor after four years starting at Duke. Averaging 14 points last season, Roach's scoring should increase in Scott Drew's system that favors guard production.

Honorable Mention: VJ Edgecombe

5. Cincinnati - Simas Lukosius

Simas Lukosius, Cincinnati
Cincinnati junior guard/forward Simas Lukosius (41) reacts after sinking a three against Kansas in the second half of the Big 12 Conference Tournament second round game Wednesday, March 13, 2024, inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

After two seasons with Butler, Simas Lukosius averaged 11.8 points on 2.6 threes made per game in his 2023-24 campaign in Cincinnati. As one of the best shooters in the country, anticipate this number to jump in his second season as a Bearcat.

Honorable Mention: Dan Skillings Jr.

6. Colorado - Julian Hammond III

Julian Hammond III, Colorado
Mar 9, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Julian Hammond III (1) dribbles against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After losing their top five scorers, Julian Hammond III returns the most scoring to a brand new Colorado team. In his fourth year as a Buffalo, expect Hammond III to take the next step as the stable player Tad Boyle can rely on.

Honorable Mention: Andrej Jakimovski

7. Houston - L.J. Cryer

L.J. Cryer, Houston
Dec 1, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Houston Cougars guard LJ Cryer (4) shoots against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half at Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

L.J. Cryer led Houston in scoring in his first season as a Cougar after three years with Baylor. He returns to lead Kelvin Sampson's team as one of the best players in the nation.

Honorable Mention: Emanuel Sharp

8. Iowa State - Keshon Gilbert

Keshon Gilbert, Iowa State
Mar 16, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Keshon Gilbert (10) passes the ball during the second half against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

After two seasons at UNLV, Keshon Gilbert led the Big 12 Champion Iowa State Cyclones in points last season. Returning to a very similar team, there is no reason why he should not do the same this year.

Honorable Mention: Milan Momcilovic

9. Kansas - Hunter Dickinson

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas
Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots against Samford Bulldogs forward Nathan Johnson (25) during the second half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images / Gabriel Mayberry-Imagn Images

Hunter Dickinson dropped 17.9 points a game in his first season as a Jayhawk after three years at Michigan. Returning the most points to a stacked Kansas team, the fifth-year senior will be one of the best scorers in the nation.

Honorable Mention: KJ Adams Jr.

10. Kansas State - Dug McDaniel

Dug McDaniel, Kansas State
Michigan guard Dug McDaniel (0) looks to pass against Nebraska during the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday, March 10, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

In his second year at Michigan, Dug McDaniel led the Wolverines with 16.3 points per game. Coming to Kansas State, the junior guard will be a perfect fit in Jerome Tang's system.

Honorable Mention: Coleman Hawkins

11. Oklahoma State - Khalil Brantley

Khalil Brantley, Oklahoma State
Nov 7, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; La Salle Explorers guard Khalil Brantley (5) dribbles the ball up the court against the Villanova Wildcats during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In his third year with La Salle, Khalil Brantley led the Explorers averaging 15 points per game. The 6-foot-1 guard will bring his elite scoring to an Oklahoma State squad led by new head coach Steve Lutz.

Honorable Mention: Abou Ousmane

12. TCU - Frankie Collins

Frankie Collins, TCU
Feb. 1, 2024; Tempe, Ariz; USA; ASU guard Frankie Collins (1) laughs as he plays against Stanford during a game at Desert Financial Arena. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Frankie Collins comes to TCU after a year with Michigan and, most recently, two seasons at Arizona State. The senior guard led the Sun Devils in scoring last season and will bring a veteran presence to a new-look Horned Frog squad that Jamie Dixon will rely on.

Honorable Mention: Trazarien White

13. Texas Tech - Chance McMillian

Chance McMillian
Mar 2, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Chance McMillian (0) shoots a three pointer during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

After three years at Grand Canyon, Chance McMillian dropped 10.8 points in his first season with Texas Tech over the 2023-24 campaign. The 6-foot-3 guard will look to take a huge leap for his senior season as a Red Raider.

Honorable Mention: Darrion Williams

14. UCF - Jaylin Sellers

Jaylin Sellers, UCF
Feb 20, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; UCF Knights guard Jaylin Sellers (24) shoots a three pointer during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

After two seasons with Ball State, Jaylin Sellers led UCF with 15.9 points per game in his first year in Orlando. At the off guard position, Sellers is one of the most underrated scorers in the nation and will likely be an All-Big 12 player this season.

Honorable Mention: Darius Johnson

15. Utah - Gabe Madsen

Gabe Madsen, Utah
Feb 18, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gabe Madsen will be entering his fourth season with Utah after a redshirt freshman year at Cincinnati. The 6-foot-6 guard returns the most scoring to a brand new Utah team and will have the opportunity to be near the top of the scoring charts of the Big 12 throughout the season.

Honorable Mention: Mike Sharavjamts

16. West Virginia - Tucker DeVries

Tucker DeVries, West Virginia
Mar 9, 2024; St. Louis, MO, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Tucker DeVries (12) reacts after the Bulldogs defeated the Bradley Braves during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Tucker DeVries was sixth in the nation, averaging 21.6 points last season at Drake. The 6-foot-7 guard followed his dad, new head coach Darian DeVries, to West Virginia, where he will continue to be one of the best scorers in the country.

Honorable Mention: Javon Small

