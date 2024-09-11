2024-25 Big 12 Men's Basketball: Predicting the Leading Scorer for Each Team
The new Big 12 is filled with some of the best scoring talent in all of college basketball.
Below is my prediction for the leading scorer for every team in the conference.
1. Arizona State - Adam Miller
Formerly with Illinois and LSU, Adam Miller averaged 12 points in his first year as a Sun Devil last season. The 6-foot-3 guard returns the most production to an Arizona State team that does not include much-proven scoring.
Honorable Mention: Alston Mason
2. Arizona - Caleb Love
After three standout years with North Carolina, Caleb Love led Arizona with 18 points per game last season. There is no doubt he will not only be one of the premier scorers in the Big 12 but the entire country.
Honorable Mention: Jaden Bradley
3. BYU - Dallin Hall
Dallin Hall will enter his third year as a Cougar and will finally get the reigns to a BYU team that lost guards Jaxson Robinson and Spencer Johnson. Expect Hall to take a big leap for a talented squad led by new head coach Kevin Young.
Honorable Mention: Fousseyni Traore
4. Baylor - Jeremy Roach
Jeremy Roach comes to Baylor after four years starting at Duke. Averaging 14 points last season, Roach's scoring should increase in Scott Drew's system that favors guard production.
Honorable Mention: VJ Edgecombe
5. Cincinnati - Simas Lukosius
After two seasons with Butler, Simas Lukosius averaged 11.8 points on 2.6 threes made per game in his 2023-24 campaign in Cincinnati. As one of the best shooters in the country, anticipate this number to jump in his second season as a Bearcat.
Honorable Mention: Dan Skillings Jr.
6. Colorado - Julian Hammond III
After losing their top five scorers, Julian Hammond III returns the most scoring to a brand new Colorado team. In his fourth year as a Buffalo, expect Hammond III to take the next step as the stable player Tad Boyle can rely on.
Honorable Mention: Andrej Jakimovski
7. Houston - L.J. Cryer
L.J. Cryer led Houston in scoring in his first season as a Cougar after three years with Baylor. He returns to lead Kelvin Sampson's team as one of the best players in the nation.
Honorable Mention: Emanuel Sharp
8. Iowa State - Keshon Gilbert
After two seasons at UNLV, Keshon Gilbert led the Big 12 Champion Iowa State Cyclones in points last season. Returning to a very similar team, there is no reason why he should not do the same this year.
Honorable Mention: Milan Momcilovic
9. Kansas - Hunter Dickinson
Hunter Dickinson dropped 17.9 points a game in his first season as a Jayhawk after three years at Michigan. Returning the most points to a stacked Kansas team, the fifth-year senior will be one of the best scorers in the nation.
Honorable Mention: KJ Adams Jr.
10. Kansas State - Dug McDaniel
In his second year at Michigan, Dug McDaniel led the Wolverines with 16.3 points per game. Coming to Kansas State, the junior guard will be a perfect fit in Jerome Tang's system.
Honorable Mention: Coleman Hawkins
11. Oklahoma State - Khalil Brantley
In his third year with La Salle, Khalil Brantley led the Explorers averaging 15 points per game. The 6-foot-1 guard will bring his elite scoring to an Oklahoma State squad led by new head coach Steve Lutz.
Honorable Mention: Abou Ousmane
12. TCU - Frankie Collins
Frankie Collins comes to TCU after a year with Michigan and, most recently, two seasons at Arizona State. The senior guard led the Sun Devils in scoring last season and will bring a veteran presence to a new-look Horned Frog squad that Jamie Dixon will rely on.
Honorable Mention: Trazarien White
13. Texas Tech - Chance McMillian
After three years at Grand Canyon, Chance McMillian dropped 10.8 points in his first season with Texas Tech over the 2023-24 campaign. The 6-foot-3 guard will look to take a huge leap for his senior season as a Red Raider.
Honorable Mention: Darrion Williams
14. UCF - Jaylin Sellers
After two seasons with Ball State, Jaylin Sellers led UCF with 15.9 points per game in his first year in Orlando. At the off guard position, Sellers is one of the most underrated scorers in the nation and will likely be an All-Big 12 player this season.
Honorable Mention: Darius Johnson
15. Utah - Gabe Madsen
Gabe Madsen will be entering his fourth season with Utah after a redshirt freshman year at Cincinnati. The 6-foot-6 guard returns the most scoring to a brand new Utah team and will have the opportunity to be near the top of the scoring charts of the Big 12 throughout the season.
Honorable Mention: Mike Sharavjamts
16. West Virginia - Tucker DeVries
Tucker DeVries was sixth in the nation, averaging 21.6 points last season at Drake. The 6-foot-7 guard followed his dad, new head coach Darian DeVries, to West Virginia, where he will continue to be one of the best scorers in the country.
Honorable Mention: Javon Small
