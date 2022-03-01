Scaling the Heights:  Eight TCU Players Named Academic All-Big 12

TCU continues to impress with their smarts, in addition to their athletic prowess, having eight basketball players (six on the women's team, two on the men's) selected for the Academic All-Big 12 team.

The six women include graduate students Michelle Berry and Aaliyah Jackson, senior Patricia Morris and junior Tavy Diggs, all of whom were named to the first team. Seniors Kayla Mokwuah and Yummy Morris were second team selections.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher (3.2 or higher for first team consideration) either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

This is the third honor for Diggs, and her second first team membership (the other being the 2020-21 season). Her freshman year she was selected for the all-academic rookie team in 2019-20. It is the second consecutive honor for Berry and Morris. Berry was a first-team selection last season while Morris was a second.

Though this is Jackson's first Big 12 academic honor, it is her fourth overall, having been a three-time SEC Academic Honor roll selection while at Texas A & M prior to her transfer to TCU.

The six selections to an academic team is the most impressive in program history.

Under Coach Reagan Pebley 48 Horned Frogs have earned all-big 12 academic recognition in 8 years--including 24 first team selections, 13 second team, and 11 rookies.

Meanwhile, Francisco Farabello and Harrison Young are representing the men, with Young selected for first team honors, Farabello second.

It's the first Academic All-Big 12 honor for both players.

TCU fans all over should be proud these consummate athletes are demonstrating such versatile talent.

