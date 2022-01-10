Skip to main content
Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 10: Baylor Stays on Top

After Purdue, Duke, and Kansas all lost, the rest of the Top 10 sees lots of movement from last week

© Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, several of the top-ranked teams lost, which meant many changes when the new polls were released today. Purdue fell last Monday night in a close one to Wisconsin, 74-69, giving the Boilermakers their second loss, and propelling Wisconsin up in the polls. On Saturday, then #2 Duke fell to Miami in a nail biter, 76-74, while #25 Texas Tech beat Kansas 75-67. 

Baylor rolled in their two conference games last week and remain the unanimous top pick in both polls. Baylor and USC are the only two ranked teams still undefeated. USC is now ranked #5, it's highest ranking since 1974.

The Big 12 continues to have five teams ranked (Baylor, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Texas) with both Oklahoma and West Virginia getting votes.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Baylor (15-0)

2 - Gonzaga (12-2), up 2

3 - UCLA (10-1), up 2

4 - Auburn (14-1), up 5

5 - USC (13-0), up 2

6 - Arizona (12-1), up 2

7 - Purdue (13-2), down 4

8 - Duke (12-2), down 6

9 - Kansas (12-2), down 3

10 - Michigan State (13-2)

11 - Houston (14-2), up 1

12 - LSU (14-1), up 9

13 - Wisconsin (13-2), up 10

14 - Villanova (11-4), up 5

15 - Iowa State (13-2), down 4

19 - Texas Tech (11-3), up 6

21 - Texas (12-3), down 7

Dropped from the rankings - Colorado State (#20)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#26), West Virginia (#29)

Coaches Poll

1 - Baylor (15-0)

2 - Gonzaga (12-2), up 2

3 - UCLA (10-1), up 2

4 - Auburn (14-1), up 5

5 -Purdue (13-2), down 2

6 - Arizona (12-1), up 1

7 - USC (13-0), up 1

8 - Duke (12-2), down 6

9 - Michigan State (13-2), up 1 

10 - Kansas (12-2), down 4

11 - Houston (14-2), up 3

12 - LSU (14-1), up 9

13 - Wisconsin (13-2), up 10

14 - Villanova (11-4), up 1

15 - Ohio State (10-3), down 3

16 - Iowa State (13-2), down 5

19 - Texas Tech (11-3), up 6

22 - Texas (12-3), down 6

Dropped from the rankings - Colorado State (#19)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#28), West Virginia (#34)

Jan 8, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Kendall Brown (2) dunks the ball over TCU Horned Frogs forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. (5) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
