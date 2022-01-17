Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 11: Gonzaga Now on Top

After last week's unanimous No. 1 Baylor lost two back-to-back home games, Gonzaga moves up one spot to claim the top spot in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

UCLA, which had been No.3 in both polls last week, lost to Oregon on Thursday night, so they also dropped a few spots. This created lots of movement in the top 10 of both polls.

The Big 12 continues to have five teams in the Top 25 in both polls (Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Texas) and several in the "Others Receiving Votes" category (TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia).

TCU, after beating both Kansas State and Oklahoma last week to go 12-2, is now in the "Others Receiving Votes" section in both polls. This is the first time this season that the Frogs received any votes.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Gonzaga (14-2), up 1

2 - Auburn (16-1), up 2

3 - Arizona (14-1), up 3

4 - Purdue (14-2), up 3

5 - Baylor (15-2), down 4

6 - Duke (14-2), up 2

7 - Kansas (14-2), up 2

8 - Wisconsin (14-2), up 5

9 - UCLA (11-2), down 6

10 - Houston (15-2), up 1

11 - Villanova (13-4), up 3

12 - Kentucky (14-3), up 6

13 - LSU (15-2), down 1

14 - Michigan State (14-3), down 4

15 - Iowa State (14-3)

18 - Texas Tech (13-4), up 1

23 - Texas (13-4), down 2

Dropped from the rankings - Seton Hall (#20), Alabama (#24)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - West Virginia (#33), Oklahoma (#36), TCU (#37)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (14-2), up 1

2 - Auburn (16-1), up 2

3 - Arizona (14-1), up 3

4 - Purdue (14-2), up 1

5 - Duke (14-2), up 3

6 - Baylor (15-2), down 5

7 - Kansas (14-2), up 3

8 - Wisconsin (14-2), up 5

9 - UCLA (11-2), down 6

10 - Houston (15-2), up 1

11 - Villanova (13-4), up 3

12 - Kentucky (14-3), up 5

13 -Michigan State (14-3), down 4

14 - Iowa State (14-3), up 2

15 - USC (14-2), down 8

19 - Texas Tech (13-4)

22 - Texas (13-4

Dropped from the rankings - Seton Hall (#18), Alabama (#25)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#38), West Virginia (#39), Oklahoma (#43)

