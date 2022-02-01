Skip to main content
Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 13: UCLA, Kentucky Vault into Top Five

The Big 12 once again has five ranked teams; TCU is still "receiving votes."

© Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA had a great week, going 3-0 including a win over then-No. 3 Arizona. That win resulted in those two teams flip-flopping in the new rankings. Kentucky went into the Phog in Lawerence, Kansas, for the Big 12/SEC Challenge and destroyed then-No. 4 Kansas. That win catapulted the Wildcats from No. 12 last week to No. 5 this week in the AP Top 25. 

Baylor and Kansas both lost their games in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Michigan State lost their midweek game to then-No. 24 Illinois. Those losses caused more shakeup in both of the Week 13 polls. 

Texas, after humiliating TCU in Fort Worth then narrowly defeating Tennessee in Austin, made their way back into the rankings in both polls. TCU, despite that loss to Texas and thanks to their big win over then-No. 19 LSU, still is in the "others receiving votes" category in both polls. 

This gives the Big 12 five ranked teams and one or two teams receiving votes, depending on which poll. TCU should note that LSU remains in the rankings plus St. Mary's (a team that beat TCU early in the season) is receiving votes (#28 in AP; #28 in Coaches Poll). If these two teams keep winning, that will only bolster TCU's resume. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Auburn (20-1)

2 - Gonzaga (17-2)

3 - UCLA (16-2), up 4

4 - Purdue (18-3), up 2

5 - Kentucky (17-4), up 7

6 - Houston (18-2), up 1

7 - Arizona (17-2), down 4

8 - Baylor (18-3), down 4

9 - Duke (17-3)

10 - Kansas (17-3), down 5

11 - Wisconsin (17-3)

12 - Villanova (16-5), up 2

13 - Michigan State (16-4), down 3

14 - Texas Tech (16-5), down 1

15 - Providence (18-2), up 2

20 - Iowa State (16-5), up 3

23 - Texas (16-5), previously not ranked

25 - LSU (16-5), down 6

Read More

Dropped from the rankings - Davidson (#25)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#36)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (17-2)

2 - Auburn (20-1), up 1

3 - Purdue (18-3), up 3

4 - UCLA (16-2), up 4

5 - Arizona (17-2), down 2

6- Duke (17-3), up 1

7- Kentucky (17-4), up 6

8 - Baylor (18-3), down 4

9 - Houston (18-2)

10 - Kansas (17-3), down 5

11 - Wisconsin (17-3)

12 - Villanova (16-5)

13 - Michigan State (16-4), down 3

14 - Texas Tech (16-5)

15 - Providence (18-2), up 2

21 - Texas (16-5), up 4

22 - Iowa State (16-5), up 2

25 - LSU (16-5), down 7

Dropped from the rankings - Colorado State (#22)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - TCU (#32), Oklahoma (#44)

Jan 29, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard David Singleton (34) moves the ball down the court against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
