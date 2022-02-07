Skip to main content
Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 14: Here Comes Texas Tech

The Red Raiders make their first appearance in the Top 10 this season while UCLA plummets out of the Top 10.

© Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Take a breath everyone. The weekend is behind us. We are still weeks away from March Madness. No need to stop breathing yet!

Auburn remains on top. Gonzaga is right behind them. UCLA, last week's No. 3, lost in double-overtime to Arizona State so they fell out of the Top 10. Baylor got humiliated at the Phog but is still holding on to a Top 10 ranking. However, there's a new Big 12 team in front of them as Texas Tech debuts in the Top 10 this week. The Big 12 goes back-to-back-to-back with Kansas at No. 8, Tech at No. 9, and Baylor at No. 10. 

There was lots of movement; ups and downs in both polls this week. Iowa State, after getting beat by Texas, fell out of the polls for the first time this week. Texas moved up to No. 20 in both polls. And despite a great win in Norman last week, TCU is back to not receiving any votes this week in the AP Top 25 poll after the bad home loss to Kansas State. The Frogs did receive four votes in the Coaches Poll. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Auburn (22-1)

2 - Gonzaga (19-2)

3 - Purdue (20-3), up 1

4 - Arizona (19-2), up 3

5 - Kentucky (19-4)

6 - Houston (20-2)

7 - Duke (19-3), up 2

8 - Kansas (19-3), up 2

9 - Texas Tech (18-5), up 5

10 - Baylor (19-4), down 2

20 - Texas (17-6), up 3

Read More

Dropped from the rankings - Iowa State (#20), LSU (#25)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#28), TCU (#39)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (19-2)

2 - Auburn (22-1), down 1

3 - Purdue (20-3)

4 - Kentucky (19-4), up 3

5 - Arizona (19-2)

6 - Duke (19-3)

7 - Houston (20-2), up 2

8 - Kansas (19-3), up 2

9 - Texas Tech (18-5), up 5

10 - Baylor (19-4), down 2

20 - Texas (17-6), up 1

Dropped from the rankings - Iowa State (#22), Xavier (#23) LSU (#25)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#28)

Feb 5, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) rebounds the ball during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum.
