Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 15: Zags  Take the Lead

Auburn had been holding the top spot for a few weeks. Last Tuesday, they lost a heartbreaker at Arkansas in overtime. The loss was only their second of the season, but it was enough to move the Gonzaga Bulldogs to the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll this week. The Zags had already been the top spot in the Coaches Poll.

That Auburn loss wasn't the only loss in the Top 10 last week. Purdue got blown away by Michigan last Thursday. Duke lost by one point to Virginia at home last Monday. And after finally cracking the Top 10, Texas Tech lost to the Sooners in Norman.

So there was lots of movement this week; some teams moving up and others moving down. All of this as there are only three weeks left in the regular season. Teams are not only playing for conference titles but tournament seeding as well.

The Big 12 continues to have four teams in the rankings - Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Texas. TCU received votes last week in both polls. This week, the Frogs did not receive any votes in the AP Top 25 and received only one vote in the Coaches Poll.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Gonzaga (21-2), up 1

2 - Auburn (23-2), down 1

3 - Arizona (22-2), up 1

4 - Kentucky (21-4), up 1

5 - Purdue (22-4), down 2

6 - Kansas (20-4), up 2

7 - Baylor (21-4), up 3

8 - Providence (21-2), up 3

9 - Duke (21-4), down 2

10 - Villanova (19-6), up 5

11 - Texas Tech (19-6), down 2

12 - Illinois (18-6), up 1

13 - UCLA (17-5), down 1

14 - Houston (20-4), down 8

15 - Wisconsin (19-5), down 1

20 - Texas (18-7)

Dropped from the rankings - Marquette (#18), Saint Mary's (#22), Xavier (#25)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (21-2)

2 - Auburn (23-2)

3 - Kentucky (21-4), up 1

4 - Arizona (22-2), up 1

5 - Duke (21-4), up 1

6 - Kansas (20-4), up 2

7 - Purdue (22-4), down 2

8 - Baylor (21-4), up 2

9 - Providence (21-2), up 2

10 - Villanova (19-6), up 5

11 - Texas Tech (19-6), down 2

12 - Illinois (18-6), up 1

13 - Tennessee (18-6), up 5

14 - UCLA (17-5), down 1

15 - Houston (20-4), down 8

20 - Texas (18-7)

Dropped from the rankings - Saint Mary's (#22), Wake Forest (#25)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Iowa State (#43), TCU (#44)

