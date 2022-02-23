Skip to main content
Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 15: Arizona Climbs to No. 2

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 15: Arizona Climbs to No. 2

After Arizona beat Oregon and Oregon State and then Auburn lost a close one to Florida, the two teams swap places.

© Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

After Arizona beat Oregon and Oregon State and then Auburn lost a close one to Florida, the two teams swap places.

With the end of the regular season approaching at the end of next week, there is more jockeying for position.  Arizona had wins last week over Oregon and Oregon State while Auburn lost a close one by one point to Florida. That was enough for Arizona to move up to the No. 2 spot in both polls this week. It's their highest ranking of the season.

Kentucky dropped a couple spots after losing to Tennessee and beating Alabama. Michigan State is now out of the rankings after being there all season. Wyoming's appearance lasted just one week. And now Iowa has cracked the polls for the first time this season. 

The Big 12 once again has three teams in the Top 10, plus one more at No 20. Texas Tech moved back into the Top 10 after beating Baylor and Texas last week. Kansas has moved into the Top 5. And Baylor remains in the Top 10, even with that loss to Texas Tech last week. 

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Gonzaga (23-2)

2 - Arizona (24-2), up 1

3 - Auburn (24-3), down 1

4 - Purdue (24-4), up 1

5 - Kansas (22-4), up 1

6 - Kentucky (22-4), down 2

7 - Duke (23-4), up 2

8 - Villanova (21-6), up 2

9 - Texas Tech (21-6), up 2

10 - Baylor (22-5), down 3

11 - Providence (22-3), down 3

12 - UCLA (19-5), up 1

13 - Wisconsin (21-5), up 2

14 - Houston (22-4)

15 - Illinois (19-7), down 3

20 - Texas (19-8)

Read More

Dropped from the rankings - Michigan State (#19), Wyoming (#22)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (23-2)

2 - Arizona (24-2), up 2

3 - Kentucky (22-4)

4 - Auburn (24-3), down 2

5 - Kansas (22-4), up 1

6 - Duke (23-4), down 1

7 - Purdue (24-4)

8 - Villanova (21-6), up 2

9 - Texas Tech (21-6), up 2

10 - Providence (22-3), down 1

11 - Baylor (22-5), down 3

12 - Wisconsin (21-5), up 4 

13 - UCLA (19-5), up 1

14 - Illinois (19-7), down 2

15 - Houston (22-4)

22 - Texas (19-8), down 2

Dropped from the rankings - Wyoming (#22), Marquette (#23)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Feb 19, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) reacts after hitting a three point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at McKale Center.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 15: Arizona Climbs to No. 2

By Barry Lewis
2 minutes ago
Twitter: @TCUBasketball
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at #20 Texas

By Nicholas Howard
5 hours ago
@tcu men's basketball twitter
Basketball

Men's Basketball: How to Watch TCU at Texas

By Tyler Brown
8 hours ago
Brayden Taylor; gofrogs.com
Baseball

TCU Baseball: The Natural

By Tyler Brown
8 hours ago
FL_DEi-VUAA799s
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball Host #20 Oklahoma in Play4Kay

By Nicholas Howard
8 hours ago
TCU Men's Tennis wins ITA Team Indoor National Championship
More Sports

TCU Men’s Tennis: Frogs win Indoor National Championship

By Barry Lewis
22 hours ago
USATSI_17716309
Baseball

NCAA Baseball Review: Fireworks Fly On Opening Weekend

By Brett Gibbons
23 hours ago
FMKs5PhVQAAPVJ-.jfif
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball Controls the game against West Virginia

By Nicholas Howard
Feb 22, 2022