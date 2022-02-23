Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 15: Arizona Climbs to No. 2

With the end of the regular season approaching at the end of next week, there is more jockeying for position. Arizona had wins last week over Oregon and Oregon State while Auburn lost a close one by one point to Florida. That was enough for Arizona to move up to the No. 2 spot in both polls this week. It's their highest ranking of the season.

Kentucky dropped a couple spots after losing to Tennessee and beating Alabama. Michigan State is now out of the rankings after being there all season. Wyoming's appearance lasted just one week. And now Iowa has cracked the polls for the first time this season.

The Big 12 once again has three teams in the Top 10, plus one more at No 20. Texas Tech moved back into the Top 10 after beating Baylor and Texas last week. Kansas has moved into the Top 5. And Baylor remains in the Top 10, even with that loss to Texas Tech last week.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Gonzaga (23-2)

2 - Arizona (24-2), up 1

3 - Auburn (24-3), down 1

4 - Purdue (24-4), up 1

5 - Kansas (22-4), up 1

6 - Kentucky (22-4), down 2

7 - Duke (23-4), up 2

8 - Villanova (21-6), up 2

9 - Texas Tech (21-6), up 2

10 - Baylor (22-5), down 3

11 - Providence (22-3), down 3

12 - UCLA (19-5), up 1

13 - Wisconsin (21-5), up 2

14 - Houston (22-4)

15 - Illinois (19-7), down 3

20 - Texas (19-8)

Dropped from the rankings - Michigan State (#19), Wyoming (#22)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (23-2)

2 - Arizona (24-2), up 2

3 - Kentucky (22-4)

4 - Auburn (24-3), down 2

5 - Kansas (22-4), up 1

6 - Duke (23-4), down 1

7 - Purdue (24-4)

8 - Villanova (21-6), up 2

9 - Texas Tech (21-6), up 2

10 - Providence (22-3), down 1

11 - Baylor (22-5), down 3

12 - Wisconsin (21-5), up 4

13 - UCLA (19-5), up 1

14 - Illinois (19-7), down 2

15 - Houston (22-4)

22 - Texas (19-8), down 2

Dropped from the rankings - Wyoming (#22), Marquette (#23)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - none

