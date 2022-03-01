Skip to main content
Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 16: Baylor Surges Towards the Top

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 16: Baylor Surges Towards the Top

After the craziest Saturday of the season, the Top 10 gets a shake-up

© Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After the craziest Saturday of the season, the Top 10 gets a shake-up

It was a wild, wild, wild Saturday in college basketball. It was the first time ever that the top five teams all lost. In total, seven of the Top 10 all lost on Saturday. Of the three that didn't lose, one team, Villanova, did not play. The two teams in the top 10 that did win, Baylor and Duke, were rewarded when the new polls came out this week.

Baylor may have moved from a 2- or 3-seed in the NCAA tournament to a 1-seed as they prepare to defend their national championship. Baylor jumped seven spots in both polls; Duke was up three in the AP Top 25 and four in the Coaches Poll.

With just one week left to play in the regular season, all teams are jockeying for that final positioning to get the best seed possible in the Big Dance. The Big 12 continues to have four ranked teams but no longer three in the Top 10. Baylor and Kansas are still in the Top 10. Tech dropped down after losing to TCU. Texas rounds out the ranked teams. And Iowa State is back in the "Others Receiving Votes."

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Gonzaga (24-3)

2 - Arizona (25-3)

3 - Baylor (24-5), up 7

4 - Duke (25-4), up 3

5 - Auburn (25-4), down 2

6 - Kansas (23-5), down 1

7 - Kentucky (23-6), down 1

8 - Purdue (24-5), down 4

9 - Providence (24-3), up 2

10 - Wisconsin (23-5), up 3

11 - Villanova (21-7), down 3

12 - Texas Tech (22-7), down 3

13 - Tennessee (21-7), up 4

14 (tie) - Houston (24-4)

14 (tie) - Arkansas (23-6), up 4

Read More

21 - Texas (21-8), down 1

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes -Iowa State (#37)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (24-3)

2 - Duke (25-4), up 4

3 - Arizona (25-3), down 1

4 - Baylor (24-5), up 7

5 - Auburn (25-4), down 1

6 - Kentucky (23-6), down 3

7 - Kansas (23-5), down 2

8 - Providence (24-3), up 2

9 - Purdue (24-5), down 2

10 - Wisconsin (23-5), up 2

11 - Villanova (21-7), down 3

12 - Texas Tech (22-7), down 3

13 - Tennessee (21-7), up 4

14 - Houston (24-4), up 1

15 - Arkansas (23-6), up 3

21 - Texas (21-8), up 1

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes -Iowa State (#37)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) celebrates during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 16: Baylor Surges Towards the Top

By Barry Lewis
1 minute ago
Weekly Recap logo - FB
Mem'ries Sweet

In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

By Ryann Zeller
5 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

TCU Beach Volleyball starting season off Red Hot!

By Nicholas Howard
6 hours ago
FMoP8aHXMAg4MQa
Baseball

Break Out The Brooms: TCU Baseball Sweeps Nebraska At Globe Life

By Brett Gibbons
7 hours ago
TCU Equestrian
More Sports

TCU Equestrian: Riding High

By Tyler Brown
7 hours ago
Feb 26, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) controls the ball against Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) during the second half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Down to the Wire

By Barry Lewis
12 hours ago
Twitter: @TCUTrackField
More Sports

TCU Track & Field wraps up the indoor season in Ames, Iowa

By Nicholas Howard
Feb 27, 2022
Feb 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Mike Miles (1) reacts with guard Damion Baugh (10) in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball outgun the #9 Red Raiders

By Nicholas Howard
Feb 27, 2022