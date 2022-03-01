Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 16: Baylor Surges Towards the Top

It was a wild, wild, wild Saturday in college basketball. It was the first time ever that the top five teams all lost. In total, seven of the Top 10 all lost on Saturday. Of the three that didn't lose, one team, Villanova, did not play. The two teams in the top 10 that did win, Baylor and Duke, were rewarded when the new polls came out this week.

Baylor may have moved from a 2- or 3-seed in the NCAA tournament to a 1-seed as they prepare to defend their national championship. Baylor jumped seven spots in both polls; Duke was up three in the AP Top 25 and four in the Coaches Poll.

With just one week left to play in the regular season, all teams are jockeying for that final positioning to get the best seed possible in the Big Dance. The Big 12 continues to have four ranked teams but no longer three in the Top 10. Baylor and Kansas are still in the Top 10. Tech dropped down after losing to TCU. Texas rounds out the ranked teams. And Iowa State is back in the "Others Receiving Votes."

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Gonzaga (24-3)

2 - Arizona (25-3)

3 - Baylor (24-5), up 7

4 - Duke (25-4), up 3

5 - Auburn (25-4), down 2

6 - Kansas (23-5), down 1

7 - Kentucky (23-6), down 1

8 - Purdue (24-5), down 4

9 - Providence (24-3), up 2

10 - Wisconsin (23-5), up 3

11 - Villanova (21-7), down 3

12 - Texas Tech (22-7), down 3

13 - Tennessee (21-7), up 4

14 (tie) - Houston (24-4)

14 (tie) - Arkansas (23-6), up 4

21 - Texas (21-8), down 1

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes -Iowa State (#37)

Coaches Poll

1 - Gonzaga (24-3)

2 - Duke (25-4), up 4

3 - Arizona (25-3), down 1

4 - Baylor (24-5), up 7

5 - Auburn (25-4), down 1

6 - Kentucky (23-6), down 3

7 - Kansas (23-5), down 2

8 - Providence (24-3), up 2

9 - Purdue (24-5), down 2

10 - Wisconsin (23-5), up 2

11 - Villanova (21-7), down 3

12 - Texas Tech (22-7), down 3

13 - Tennessee (21-7), up 4

14 - Houston (24-4), up 1

15 - Arkansas (23-6), up 3

21 - Texas (21-8), up 1

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes -Iowa State (#37)



