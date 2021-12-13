Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 6: Baylor is now #1
    Despite a 7-1 record and beating two Power Five/Kenpom Top 75 teams, the Horned Frogs are not on the national radar, yet.
    © Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

    It's been a good few days for TCU's men's basketball team with victories over Utah and Texas A&M. Not only are both of these schools in other Power Five leagues, they are both in the Top 75 of this week's Kenpom ratings, a measure used to determine strength of schedules. The Frogs sit at 8-1, but as of yet are not making any noise on the national rankings.

    However, the challenge ahead for the Horned Frogs will be a tough road. Conference play begins in less than three weeks. And with the latest rankings, there are five Big 12 teams in this week's rankings, including defending national champion Baylor, who is back in the #1 spot this week. Baylor becomes the fourth team in four weeks to sit in the top place. 

    Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

    AP Top 25

    1 - Baylor (9-0), up 1

    2 - Duke (7-1), up 1

    3 - Purdue (9-1), down 2

    4 - UCLA (9-1)

    5 - Gonzaga (8-2)

    6 - Alabama (8-1), up 3

    7 - Kansas (8-1), up 1

    8 - Arizona (9-0), up 3

    9 - Villanova (7-3), down 3

    10 - USC (10-0), up 6

    11 - Iowa State (10-0), up 6

    14 - Houston (8-2)

    17 - Texas (6-2), down 10

    25 - Texas Tech (7-1), previously was not ranked

    Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#29), West Virginia (#32)

    Dropped from the rankings - Florida (#20), Wisconsin (#22), BYU (#24)

    Coaches Poll

    1 - Baylor (9-0), up 1

    2 - Duke (7-1), up 1

    3 - UCLA (9-1), up 1

    4 - Purdue (9-1), down 3

    5 - Gonzaga (8-2), up 1

    6 - Arizona (9-0), up 2

    7 - Kansas (8-1)

    8 - Alabama (8-1), up 1

    9 - USC (10-0), up 6

    10 - Villanova (7-3), down 4

    11 - Iowa State (10-0) up 8

    13 - Houston (8-2)

    17 - Texas (6-2), down 6

    24 - Texas Tech (7-1), previously not ranked

    Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#31), West Virginia (#37)

    Dropped from the rankings - Florida (#16), Wisconsin (#17), BYU (#23)

    Dec 12, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) celebrates in the closing minutes of the win over the Villanova Wildcats at Ferrell Center.
