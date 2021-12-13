Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 6: Baylor is now #1

It's been a good few days for TCU's men's basketball team with victories over Utah and Texas A&M. Not only are both of these schools in other Power Five leagues, they are both in the Top 75 of this week's Kenpom ratings, a measure used to determine strength of schedules. The Frogs sit at 8-1, but as of yet are not making any noise on the national rankings.

However, the challenge ahead for the Horned Frogs will be a tough road. Conference play begins in less than three weeks. And with the latest rankings, there are five Big 12 teams in this week's rankings, including defending national champion Baylor, who is back in the #1 spot this week. Baylor becomes the fourth team in four weeks to sit in the top place.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Baylor (9-0), up 1

2 - Duke (7-1), up 1

3 - Purdue (9-1), down 2

4 - UCLA (9-1)

5 - Gonzaga (8-2)

6 - Alabama (8-1), up 3

7 - Kansas (8-1), up 1

8 - Arizona (9-0), up 3

9 - Villanova (7-3), down 3

10 - USC (10-0), up 6

11 - Iowa State (10-0), up 6

14 - Houston (8-2)

17 - Texas (6-2), down 10

25 - Texas Tech (7-1), previously was not ranked

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#29), West Virginia (#32)

Dropped from the rankings - Florida (#20), Wisconsin (#22), BYU (#24)

Coaches Poll

1 - Baylor (9-0), up 1

2 - Duke (7-1), up 1

3 - UCLA (9-1), up 1

4 - Purdue (9-1), down 3

5 - Gonzaga (8-2), up 1

6 - Arizona (9-0), up 2

7 - Kansas (8-1)

8 - Alabama (8-1), up 1

9 - USC (10-0), up 6

10 - Villanova (7-3), down 4

11 - Iowa State (10-0) up 8

13 - Houston (8-2)

17 - Texas (6-2), down 6

24 - Texas Tech (7-1), previously not ranked

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#31), West Virginia (#37)

Dropped from the rankings - Florida (#16), Wisconsin (#17), BYU (#23)

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Download the KillerFrogs App on Google Play or Apple App.