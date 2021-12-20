Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 7: Baylor Solidly at the Top

Big 12 basketball is going to be an adventure this season. With nonconference play coming to an end, the conference has five ranked teams, including three in the Top 10. There are others in the receiving votes category as well.

After a third straight win over a major conference team, the Horned Frogs are still on the outside looking in on the rankings.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Baylor (10-0)

2 - Duke (10-1)

3 - Purdue (10-1)

4 - Gonzaga (9-2), up 1

5 - UCLA (9-1), down 1

6 - Arizona (11-0), up 2

7 - Kansas (9-1)

8 - USC (12-0), up 2

9 - Iowa State (11-0), up 2

10 - Alabama (9-2), down 4

13 - Houston (10-2), up 1

16 - Texas (8-2), up 1

25 - Texas Tech (8-2)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#26), West Virginia (#27),

Oklahoma State (#38)

Dropped from the rankings - UConn (#20), Arkansas (#24)

Coaches Poll

1 - Baylor (10-0)

2 - Duke (10-1)

3 - Purdue (10-1), up 1

4 - Gonzaga (9-2)

5 - Arizona (11-0), up 2

6 - UCLA (9-1), down 3

7 - Kansas (9-1)

8 - Iowa State (11-0), up 3

9 - USC (12-0)

10 - Michigan State (9-2), up 2

14 - Houston (10-2), down 1

17 - Texas (8-2)

25 - Texas Tech (8-2), down 1

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - West Virginia (#29), Oklahoma (#30)

Dropped from the rankings - Arkansas (#19), UConn (#22)