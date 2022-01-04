Men's Basketball Poll Watching Week 9: Iowa State Drops Out of Top 10

Conference play is underway. In last week's top 10, two undefeated teams met for their first conference game over the weekend. Baylor prevailed and beat Iowa State, which meant the Cyclones fell out of the top 10 this week.

With ISU moving down, that opened the door for Auburn to enter the Top 10. Other than a couple of different shifts among Pac-12 teams, which differed in each poll, the top teams remained the same.

The Big 12 still has five teams in the rankings, with two others on the verge of cracking the rankings. Baylor is the unanimous number one team in both polls.

As conference play begins, KillerFrogs has a preview of each Big 12 team. Read it here.

Here are the highlights from both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll:

AP Top 25

1 - Baylor (13-0)

2 - Duke (11-1)

3 - Purdue (12-1)

4 - Gonzaga (11-2)

5 - UCLA (8-1)

6 - Kansas (11-1)

7 - USC (12-0)

8 - Arizona (11-1), up 1

9 - Auburn (12-1), up 2

10 - Michigan State (12-2)

11 - Iowa State (12-1), down 3

12 - Houston (12-2)

14 - Texas (11-2), up 3

25 - Texas Tech (10-2)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#27), West Virginia (#30)

Coaches Poll

1 - Baylor (13-0)

2 - Duke (11-1)

3 - Purdue (12-1)

4 - Gonzaga (11-2)

5 - UCLA (8-1)

6 - Kansas (11-1)

7 -Arizona (11-1)

8 - USC (12-0), up 1

9 - Auburn (12-1), up 2

10 - Michigan State (12-2)

11 - Iowa State (12-1), down 3

14 - Houston (12-2)

16 - Texas (11-2), up 3

25 - Texas Tech (10-2)

Other Big 12 schools receiving votes - Oklahoma (#28), West Virginia (#36),