TCU Men's Basketball: White Beats Purple in Preseason Scrimmage

Yes, the best time of the year is finally here. We no longer have to be outside watching outdoor sports in this crazy Texas weather. Instead, we actually get to enjoy some basketball in a nice cozy packed out arena. The men’s basketball team will make a lot of noise with the team they have this year. In fact, they had their first intra-squad scrimmage of purple versus white. Let me tell you, this squad that Jamie Dixon is leading this year is going to be something special.

This team has a bunch athletic well rounded players that can play multiple positions and can put pressure on teams on both ends of the floors.

The scoring leaders for the White team of TCU were:

Shahada Wells - 14,

Micah Peavy - 13

Mike Miles - 12

Jakobe Coles - 7

Eddie Lampkin – 5.

The scoring leaders for the Purple team of TCU were:

Chuck O’Bannon - 21

Damion Baugh - 15

Xavier Cork - 7

Souleymane Doumbia – 2.

Both teams were exciting the way they moved the ball on offense and played with each other. This squad is already looking like they mesh together granted they have some new faces on the team. Defensively, they look good too. Onn both ends of the court, Coach Dixon and his staff got this squad playing together as a unit. They look ready to go for it all. With leading scorer Wells, the White team defeated the Purple team, 52-48 Wednesday in a scrimmage at Schollmaier Arena. O’Bannon poured in a game-high 21 points for Purple, which included five 3-pointers. The game was two 12-minute halves.

The Purple – White Scrimmage started with the 3-point contest. In the two-round competition, Harrison Young, the senior guard from Auckland, New Zealand, came out victorious, beating sophomore guard Mike Miles and junior guard Francisco Farabello in the final.

In the dunk contest, Damion Baugh, the junior from Nashville, Tenn., defeated Wells in the final. Bough’s winning dunk came at the expense of his teammate, dunking over the nearly 7-foot center, Soulymane Doumbia.

The season starts Nov. 11 as the Horned Frogs host McNeese at 7 p.m.

