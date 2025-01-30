Big 12 Basketball Midweek Rundown: Arizona and Iowa State Play an Instant Classic
First, a look at where each ranked Big 12 team sits in the latest version of the AP Poll, and then we will go over the results from Monday through Wednesday. Which teams looked impressive? Which ones need to improve fast?
Big 12 in the AP Poll: Week 13
No. 3 Iowa State
No. 6 Houston
No. 11 Kansas
No. 22 Texas Tech
Big 12 Men's Basketball Monday Results:
Arizona 86, No. 3 Iowa State 75
Caleb Love played the hero for Arizona, hitting a jaw-dropping halfcourt heave to send the game into overtime before scoring two more clutch 3-pointers to lift the Wildcats to an 86-75 victory over No. 3 Iowa State. With the Cyclones seemingly in control after Joshua Jefferson’s free throw gave them a 75-72 lead with just 2.2 seconds left, Love, who had been struggling from beyond the arc, banked in a miraculous shot from midcourt to tie the game.
In overtime, Love continued his hot streak, nailing two corner 3s to seal the win. Tobe Awaka was also key for Arizona, contributing 17 points and 12 rebounds. Iowa State got solid performances from Tamin Lipsey (18 points) and Keshon Gilbert (17 points), but they couldn’t recover from Love’s late-game heroics. This win marked a historic achievement for Arizona, who hadn't beaten a top-5 opponent as an unranked team since 1979.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Tuesday Results:
No. 11 Kansas 91, UCF 87
No. 11 Kansas managed to avoid its first back-to-back losses at Allen Fieldhouse in 36 years, rallying to defeat UCF 91-87. Zeke Mayo played a key role, scoring 24 points and sinking two crucial free throws to seal the win.
UCF, led by Keyshawn Hall’s 34 points, had a nine-point lead early in the second half. But Kansas responded with a 12-2 run to take control. Kansas' victory extended its streak of not losing consecutive games at the Phog, a streak that dates back to 1989.
Arizona State 70, Colorado 68
Arizona State held on for a dramatic 70-68 win over Colorado in a game full of wild final moments, keeping the Buffaloes winless in Big 12 play. Adam Miller led the Sun Devils with 18 points.
Despite a strong 19-point effort from Trevor Baskin, Colorado’s late-game struggles proved costly. The Buffaloes briefly led 45-43 after an 8-0 run, but Arizona State’s clutch free throws and defensive plays sealed the victory.
BYU 93, Baylor 89
BYU outlasted Baylor in a thrilling 93-89 overtime victory on Tuesday night, with Kanon Catchings leading the way with 23 points. Catchings was perfect on the night, hitting four 3-pointers and finishing 8-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Richie Saunders was also clutch, scoring six of his 17 points in overtime, including two key field goals and free throws to help BYU secure the win.
The Cougars opened overtime on a 9-3 run, building an 87-81 lead, and despite a late push from Baylor’s Robert Wright and VJ Edgecombe, who cut the deficit to 87-86, BYU hit 6-of-6 free throws in the final moments to seal the game.
Utah 69, Cincinnati 66
Gabe Madsen took over late, scoring seven of his 18 points in the final two minutes to help Utah hold off Cincinnati for a 69-66 win on Tuesday night. Despite shooting 53% from the field, Utah struggled with turnovers, committing 19 that Cincinnati converted into 21 points.
The Bearcats mounted a strong comeback, tying the game at 62 with an 8-0 run capped by Josh Reed’s free throws. However, Madsen responded with a pull-up jumper and two free throws to give Utah a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Wednesday Results:
No. 22 Texas Tech 71, TCU 57
No. 22 Texas Tech picked up a 71-57 victory over TCU on Wednesday night in their first game as a ranked team this season. JT Toppin was a force, recording a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Elijah Hawkins chipped in 13 points as the Red Raiders extended their win streak to five games, marking their best start in conference play since 2004-05.
Despite a solid 14-point performance from Noah Reynolds, who fouled out late, TCU (10-10, 3-6) couldn’t keep pace and has now dropped three straight after beating No. 25 Baylor. Texas Tech controlled most of the game, showcasing their depth and resilience in this key Big 12 win.
No. 6 Houston 63, West Virginia 49
No. 6 Houston dominated West Virginia 63-49 on Wednesday night, maintaining control from start to finish for their 13th consecutive win. L.J. Cryer led the Cougars with 17 points, while Joseph Tugler added 12.
Houston's 18-game Big 12 winning streak, which dates back to last season, is now the second longest in conference history. Despite an 11-0 run to open the second half, West Virginia couldn’t get back into the game. Big 12 leading scorer Javon Small was held to just eight points, far below his usual output. The Cougars’ strong start, including an early 8-0 run and a 39-19 halftime lead, set the tone for another comfortable win.
Kansas State 85, Oklahoma State 57
Kansas State cruised to an 85-57 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night, led by Brendan Hausen's efficient 18 points on 5-for-6 shooting. The Wildcats shot an impressive 52.6% from the field, with 10 players getting into the scoring column. Max Jones added 14 points, and Dug McDaniel chipped in 10 as Kansas State quickly established control, jumping out to a 10-0 lead and staying comfortably ahead throughout.
Oklahoma State struggled offensively, with reserve Marchelus Avery providing a bright spot by scoring 22 points on 7-for-8 shooting. Despite the Cowboys’ bench outscoring the starters 39-18, Kansas State maintained a double-digit lead for most of the game, going into halftime up 45-23 and never looking back.
