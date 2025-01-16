Big 12 Basketball Midweek Rundown: Iowa State Flexes on Kansas
Welcome back to the Big 12 Basketball Midweek Rundown.
Once again, we will be examining where each ranked Big 12 team sits in the latest version of the AP Poll, as well as going over the results from Tuesday and Wednesday's games. Which teams looked impressive? Which ones were more disappointing?
Big 12 in the AP Poll: Week 11
- No. 2 Iowa State
- No. 9 Kansas
- No. 10 Houston
- No. 25 Baylor
The Big 12 still has four teams ranked in the top 25, however, one of them has switched places. Baylor now comes in at No. 25, replacing West Virginia, who fell out of the polls. Iowa State is now only behind Auburn and continues to put themselves in a position to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Houston and Kansas give the conference two more top ten teams. The Big 12 has the second highest number of top 10 teams with three, the SEC is in first place with five top 10 teams.
Now, let's take a look at the results from the midweek games.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Tuesday's Results:
Texas Tech 61, Kansas State 57
Texas Tech edged out Kansas State in a gritty 61-57 victory, with Darrion Williams leading the way with 16 points. The Red Raiders displayed resilience, especially on defense, holding Kansas State scoreless for the final five minutes of the game.
This win marked a solid bounce-back for Texas Tech, who had narrowly lost to Iowa State in their previous game. Meanwhile, Kansas State struggled offensively down the stretch, missing their final eight shots and committing crucial turnovers. Despite a strong effort from Brendan Hausen and Coleman Hawkins, the Wildcats couldn't close out, extending their losing streak to four games.
BYU 85, Oklahoma State 69
BYU snapped their three-game losing streak with an impressive 85-69 win over Oklahoma State, thanks to a strong first-half performance led by Trevin Knell's 18 points, 13 of which came before halftime. The Cougars came out firing, building an early lead and overwhelming the Cowboys with a 25-9 run.
Despite a sluggish start, Oklahoma State fought back with a scorching 22-5 run early in the second half. However, BYU quickly regained control with a crucial 11-2 run, ensuring they maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the game. BYU showcased their offensive prowess and ability to regroup under pressure, while Oklahoma State's inconsistent shooting and defensive lapses ultimately cost them.
Arizona 81, No. 25 Baylor 70
Henri Veesaar led Arizona with 19 points as the Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven games, defeating No. 25 Baylor 81-70. Arizona came out with a sharp focus, building a commanding 27-point lead early in the second half. Despite this, Baylor showed resilience with an impressive shooting display in the second half, cutting the deficit to single digits.
However, Arizona's early dominance and efficient shooting proved too much for the Bears to overcome. Jaden Bradley contributed across the board for the Wildcats with 13 points, six assists, and five rebounds. While Arizona looked balanced and in control for most of the game, Baylor's spirited second-half comeback showcased their offensive potential, even though it ultimately fell short.
UCF 95, Arizona State 89
Keyshawn Hall exploded for a career-high 40 points, propelling UCF to a 95-89 victory over Arizona State. Hall was unstoppable, shooting 13-of-18 from the field, nailing four 3-pointers, and hitting all 10 of his free throws. He also added seven rebounds and six assists, showcasing a well-rounded game. His crucial three-point play with under five minutes left shifted the momentum, ensuring Arizona State never regained the lead.
Despite strong performances from BJ Freeman, who scored 26 points, and freshman Jayden Quaintance, who added a career-high 20, Arizona State couldn’t keep pace. UCF's second-half surge and Hall’s brilliance sealed the game, highlighting their ability to execute in critical moments.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Wednesday's Results:
Utah 73, TCU 65
Gabe Madsen scored 17 points as Utah led from start to finish in a 73-65 victory over TCU. Utah controlled the game early, heading into halftime with a 30-26 lead, thanks to Madsen's 11 first-half points. TCU's Vasean Allette led all scorers with 19 points, but despite his efforts and a few late pushes, the Horned Frogs couldn’t close the gap.
Utah’s defense held firm, maintaining a comfortable lead for most of the second half. The Utes’ balanced attack and early dominance ensured they never trailed, marking a solid win in their first conference matchup against TCU in over 10 years.
No. 2 Iowa State 74, No. 9 Kansas 57
Curtis Jones stepped up in a big way, scoring 25 points to lead No. 2 Iowa State to a commanding 74-57 victory over No. 9 Kansas, marking the Cyclones' 12th consecutive win. Despite the absence of key starter Milan Momcilovic due to a hand injury, Jones seamlessly transitioned into the starting lineup, hitting his first six shots and finishing with an impressive 5-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Dishon Jackson contributed 17 points off the bench, while Joshua Jefferson recorded his sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Iowa State’s balanced attack and defensive intensity were on full display, solidifying their status as one of the top teams in the nation. Kansas struggled to keep pace, unable to match the Cyclones’ efficient shooting and relentless energy.
No. 10 Houston 70, West Virginia 54
J’Wan Roberts erupted for a season-high 22 points as No. 10 Houston cruised to a 70-54 victory over West Virginia, extending their winning streak to nine games. Roberts was especially dominant in the first half, scoring 17 points on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting, helping Houston build a 40-27 halftime lead.
The Cougars shot 49% from the field and hit 11 of 26 from three-point range, showcasing their offensive firepower. West Virginia, led by Amani Hansberry’s 16 points, struggled to keep pace as Houston’s defense stifled their efforts. After trailing 18-13, Houston unleashed a 20-3 run to take control, cementing their 32nd consecutive home win.
Cincinnati 68, Colorado 62
Simas Lukosius scored 16 points as Cincinnati pulled away for a 68-62 win over Colorado, breaking a four-game losing streak and moving out of the Big 12 cellar. The Bearcats, who led 34-27 at halftime, saw Colorado make a run in the second half, with Bangot Dak leading the way for the Buffaloes with a career-high 19 points, eight blocks, and eight rebounds.
Colorado briefly took a 51-50 lead with just over four minutes remaining, but Cincinnati quickly responded as Day Day Thomas put the Bearcats back on top with a layup, and they never trailed again. Cincinnati’s defense and timely scoring in the final minutes were key as they held off Colorado’s late push.
