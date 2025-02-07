Big 12 Basketball Midweek Rundown: Iowa State's Slide Continues
Welcome back to the Big 12 Basketball Midweek Rundown.
Here is a look at the results from the conference from Monday through Wednesday, including the top teams rolling to victories.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Monday Results:
No. 16 Kansas 69, No. 8 Iowa State 52
Kansas turned up the defensive intensity to stifle No. 8 Iowa State, cruising to a 69-52 victory on Monday night. Zeke Mayo led the Jayhawks with 17 points, while Hunter Dickinson nearly posted a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Dajuan Harris Jr. also chipped in 12 points as Kansas avenged an earlier 74-57 loss to the Cyclones. The dominant win also handed Iowa State its third straight defeat.
Iowa State struggled mightily on offense. Curtis Jones, the Cyclones’ leading scorer, managed only seven points on 3-for-11 shooting. Kansas’ suffocating defense set the tone early, holding Iowa State to its worst offensive half of the season and building a commanding 35-19 halftime lead. The Jayhawks never looked back, securing an important conference victory.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Tuesday Results:
No. 5 Houston 72, Oklahoma State 63
No. 5 Houston bounced back from its first Big 12 loss with a 72-63 victory over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night. L.J. Cryer led the Cougars with 18 points, while Milos Uzan added 17.
Oklahoma State put up a fight, but couldn't keep pace. Abou Ousmane scored 16 points, while Arturo Dean and Bryce Thompson combined for 24. The Cowboys suffered their fourth loss in five games as Houston reestablished its dominance after a tough overtime defeat to Texas Tech.
No. 13 Texas Tech 73, Baylor 59
Chance McMillian caught fire in the second half, drilling three straight three-pointers in just over a minute to power No. 13 Texas Tech to a 73-59 win over Baylor on Tuesday night. McMillian finished with 19 points, as the Red Raiders extended their winning streak to seven games.
Baylor struggled to keep pace despite a strong effort from Norchad Omier, who posted his 79th career double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Bears couldn’t overcome Tech’s second-half surge as the Red Raiders continued their impressive Big 12 run.
No. 20 Arizona 85, BYU 74
No. 20 Arizona pulled away late to secure an 85-74 win over BYU on Tuesday night, led by Caleb Love’s 18 points and Jaden Bradley’s 17, all of which came in the second half. The Wildcats extended their winning streak to four games and remained tied atop the Big 12 standings with Houston.
BYU briefly grabbed a 61-60 lead after a Kanon Catchings three-pointer, but Arizona responded quickly. Bradley fueled a decisive 13-2 run in the closing minutes, scoring key baskets and knocking down free throws to put the game out of reach. The Cougars struggled offensively down the stretch, managing just two field goals in the final 7:46.
Kansas State 71, Arizona State 70
David N’Guessan led Kansas State with 22 points, including two clutch free throws in the final minute, to lift the Wildcats to a 71-70 win over Arizona State on Tuesday night. Kansas State secured its fourth straight victory after Jayden Quaintance missed two potential game-winning free throws with 4.1 seconds left.
Alston Mason paced Arizona State with 20 points. A Flagrant 2 foul on Adam Miller in the second half added to Arizona State’s frustrations, as the Sun Devils fell short in a tense finish.
Big 12 Men's Basketball Wednesday Results:
TCU 65, West Virginia, 60
Vasean Allette delivered a standout performance with 22 points and 11 rebounds, leading TCU to a 65-60 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night. The victory marked a milestone for coach Jamie Dixon, earning his 500th career win. Noah Reynolds added 20 points on efficient shooting for the Frogs, who overcame an early deficit to secure the win.
West Virginia was led by Javon Small’s 20 points and seven assists, but the Mountaineers couldn’t hold on late. Allette’s three-point play with just over a minute left broke a 58-58 tie, and he sealed the game with a layup and free throws. TCU erased an early 10-point deficit and battled back after a late West Virginia surge to come away with the hard-fought victory.
Cincinnati 93, UCF 83
Day Day Thomas scored a season-high 20 points, with 18 coming in the first half, to lead Cincinnati to a 93-83 win over UCF on Wednesday night. The Bearcats never trailed in the second half, with Jizzle James scoring seven of his 15 points in the final four minutes to help seal the victory.
UCF was led by Keyshawn Hall’s 23 points and Darius Johnson’s 21, but the Knights couldn't keep pace down the stretch. James’ late baskets and back-to-back steals leading to Mitchell's dunks put the game away as the Bearcats secured a much-needed conference win.
Utah 72, Colorado 59
Utah kept Colorado winless in Big 12 play with a 72-59 victory on Wednesday night, led by Gabe Madsen’s 17 points. The Utes built a 32-20 halftime lead before fending off a second-half push from the Buffaloes.
Colorado made a run early in the second half, cutting the deficit to 48-46 with just over eight minutes left. However, Madsen’s late three-pointer helped Utah regain control, sparking a 20-9 closing run. Javon Ruffin led the Buffaloes with 13 points, but their 11th straight loss pushed them closer to their first winless conference season since 1985-86.
