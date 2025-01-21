Big 12 Basketball Weekend Recap: TCU Rallies Against #25 Baylor
TCU beat Baylor 74-71
TCU beat Baylor in Waco Sunday night and ended the Bears 10-game home winning streak. The Horned Frogs were down by a double digit deficit in the second half and center Ernest Udeh Jr. had a career-high 16 points and a season high 15 rebounds. TCU guard Brendan Wenzel came off the bench and made the game winning 3-point shot while scoring 17 points.
Baylor forward led Norchad Omier had 20 points in the Bears loss. This is Baylor's second straight loss and third straight home loss against TCU.
#10 Houston beat UCF 69-68.
UCF took the lead with nine seconds left and things looked hopeful for Knights fans. Houston forward J'Wan Roberts made a go ahead shot with 1.1 seconds left to give Houston the lead. Roberts scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and was critical for the Cougars win.
Big 12 Standings:
1. #10 Houston (6-0)
2. #2 Iowa State (5-1)
3. Arizona (5-1)
4. Texas Tech ( 5-1)
5. #9 Kansas (4-2)
6. West Virginia ( 4-2)
7. UCF (3-3)
8. #25 Baylor (3-3)
9. Utah (3-3)
10. TCU (3-3)
11. Cincinnati (2-4)
12. BYU (2-4)
13. Oklahoma State (2-4)
14. Arizona State (1-5)
15. Kansas State (1-5)
16. Colorado (0-6)
