Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Top Teams Roll

Baylor, defending national champion and unanimous current #1, continued its conference and national dominance with a double-digit win at home over Oklahoma. Kansas, currently #6, and #14 Texas both went on the road and had easy wins over Oklahoma State and Kansas State, respectively. Those three games were all held on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, it was a low-scoring affair in Ames for the only matchup this week with both teams being ranked. Iowa State narrowly beat Texas Tech. The game scheduled on Monday between West Virginia and TCU was postponed due to COVID protocols.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

TCU (10-1) vs. West Virginia (11-2)

This game was postponed due to COVID protocols and will be rescheduled later in the season.

Next up: TCU hosts Baylor on Saturday. West Virginia hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

#1 Baylor (14-0, 2-0) vs. Oklahoma (11-3, 1-1)

Baylor wins 84-74

This game got close when it counted. Oklahoma cut the margin to five, 77-72, in the final minute of play. Baylor guard, LJ Cryer, had a backcourt turnover. After an Oklahoma timeout, Baylor’s, Flo Thamba blocked a 3-point attempt by Umoja Gibson that would have made it a 2-point game. Baylor went 7-8 from the free-throw line in the last 40 seconds to secure the win.

Baylor guards Adam Flagler and James Akinjo both had 20+ points each, but the two combined for 12 of Baylor’s season-high 20 turnovers. The Bears extended their national-best winning streak to 20 games going back to last season with the win. This is only the fourth time a Big 12 team has had a 20-game winning streak. Baylor set the record in the 2019-20 season at 23 games. Kansas has had two streaks of 22 games.

Team Stats Baylor Oklahoma Field Goals 31/55 (56.4%) 29/52 (55.8% 3-Pointers 6/14 (42.9% 5/20 (25.0%) Free Throws 16/20 (80.0%) 11/13 (84.6%) Assists 12 18 Rebounds 34 16 Offensive Rebounds 12 3 Steals 8 14 Blocks 2 1 Turnovers 20 17

Next up: Oklahoma hosts Iowa State on Saturday. Baylor will play at TCU on Saturday.

Kansas State (8-5, 0-2) vs. #14 Texas (12-2, 2-0)

Texas wins 70-57

Kansas State was playing short-handed with seven players plus coach Bruce Weber out due to COVID protocols. Even with that many out, they still had a six-point lead, 35-29, at halftime. Texas rallied in the second half for the win to remain undefeated early in conference play. Texas leads the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 51 points per game. They gave up only 22 points in the second half. It was the fifth straight win for Texas over KSU.

Texas had several players score in double digits, including Marcus Carr (19 points), Timmy Allen (17 points), Courtney Ramey (14 points), and Dylan Disu (10 points). Allen also had a career-high 14 rebounds for his double-double on the night.

Team Stats Kansas State Texas Field Goals 20/55 (36.4%) 25/55 (45.4%) 3-Pointers 4/18 (22.2%) 7/23 (30.4%) Free Throws 13/17 (76.5%) 13/18 (72.2%) Assists 7 15 Rebounds 28 40 Offensive Rebounds 8 10 Steals 3 4 Blocks 1 3 Turnovers 6 6

Next up: Kansas State plays at West Virginia on Saturday. Texas plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State (7-5, 0-1) vs. #6 Kansas (12-1, 1-0)

Kansas wins 74-63

It was a long first half for the Jayhawks. They went on a 9 ½ minute scoreless streak missing 19 consecutive shots in the first half. However, their 70.8% shooting percentage in the 2nd half was enough to get the win in Stillwater. After that scoreless streak, it was tied 29-29 at the half. Kansas went on a 20-8 run early in the 2nd to get the lead back to double digits.

For Kansas, it was their 31st consecutive conference opener going back to the 1991-92 season, and that was in the Big Eight. David McCormack led the Jayhawks with 17 points. He also had a career-high 15 rebounds. Ochai Agbaji had 16 points, and Christian Baun had 15. Guard Isaac Likekele had 16 points and 12 rebounds for his double-double for the Cowboys.

Team Stats Oklahoma State Kansas Field Goals 25/70 (35.7%) 28/65 (43.1%) 3-Pointers 4/17 (23.5%) 9/23 (39.1%) Free Throws 9/13 (69.2%) 9/12 (75.0%) Assists 10 15 Rebounds 36 50 Offensive Rebounds 14 17 Steals 12 5 Blocks 6 5 Turnovers 11 17

Next up: Kansas travels to Lubbock to play Texas Tech on Saturday while Oklahoma State hosts Texas.

#11 Iowa State (13-1, 1-1) vs. #25 Texas Tech (10-3, 0-1)

Iowa State wins 51-47

On Wednesday night, it was a low-scoring affair in Lubbock as both teams struggled offensively. Texas Tech only had five scholarship players due to COVID protocols plus injuries to their top two scorers, Terrence Shannon, Jr. (14.3 points per game) and Kevin McCullar (13.5 points per game). Both teams had long scoreless streaks, Tech for 4.5 minutes in the first half and ISU for nearly 7.5 minutes early in the second half. The Cyclones had a 30-19 halftime lead that quickly turned to 30-26 early in the 2nd.

Late in the game, Tech had a 42-40 lead. ISU guard Izaiah Brockington hit a fall-away 3-pointer and was fouled while making the shot. His free throw gave them a 4-point play to take the lead back. He led the Cyclones with 14 points and nine rebounds. Aljaz Kunc had 13 points. For the Red Raiders, Davion Warren had 12 points.

Team Stats Iowa State Texas Tech Field Goals 15/49 (30.6%) 19/49 (38.8%) 3-Pointers 7/25 (28.0%) 3/17 (17.6%) Free Throws 14/19 (73.7%) 6/15 (40.0%) Assists 9 11 Rebounds 35 34 Offensive Rebounds 9 7 Steals 6 8 Blocks 3 3 Turnovers 18 15

Next up: It doesn’t get any easier for Tech. They host Kansas on Saturday before traveling to Waco on January 11. Iowa State travels to Oklahoma on Saturday.

