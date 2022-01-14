Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Baylor’s 21-Game Win Streak Ends

Several of the midweek men’s basketball games sure had some excitement. The Big 12 has some great teams. Any given night, any team can beat any other team. With several ranked teams, every game could have one, or both teams ranked. This week, thanks to rescheduled games, the Big 12 had six midweek games, all played Tuesday-Thursday night.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

#1 Baylor (15-1, 3-1) vs. #19 Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1)

Texas Tech wins 65-62

Down goes No. 1 Baylor. The Bears had a 21-game winning streak going, dating back to last season. They last lost in the Big 12 tournament last season, won all six games in the NCAA tourney, and won 15 this season. Tech almost beat Iowa State last week when they only had five scholarship players and two walk-ons on the court. They followed that up with a win over Kansas. They came into Waco on fire, and they left Waco with Baylor asking what had just happened.

This was the second time the Red Raiders beat a No. 1 ranked team in three seasons. They beat Louisville 70-57 on December 10, 2019, in Madison Square Garden. In addition to the 21-game winning streak, Baylor had won the last 22 games at home and had won 34 of 35 at home by an average margin of victory of 26 points. In that span, the only home loss was to Kansas on February 22, 2020.

Team Stats Baylor Texas Tech Field Goals 23/56 (41.1%) 28/55 (50.9%) 3-Pointers 8/24 (33.3%) 4/14 (28.6%) Free Throws 8/13 (61.5%) 5/7 (71.4%) Assists 14 16 Rebounds 35 31 Offensive Rebounds 13 7 Steals 5 6 Blocks 4 4 Turnovers 14 12

Next up: Baylor hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. Texas Tech played Oklahoma State (see below for details). They will travel to Manhattan for a game against KSU on Saturday.

#9 Kansas (13-2, 2-1) vs. #15 Iowa State (13-3, 1-3)

Kansas wins 62-61

The game in Waco was not the only close one on Tuesday night. In Lawrence, there were four lead changes in the last 38 seconds. Thanks to a layup by Dajuan Harris with 8 seconds left in the game, Kansas held on to beat Iowa State by one point. Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed the go-ahead 3-pointer as time expired.

“I haven’t hit a game-winner in so long,” said Harris. “I thought Ochai (Agbaji) was going to take the last shot. I heard Coach say ‘Get in the lane,’ so I drove and was able to make the layup.”

Team Stats Kansas Iowa State Field Goals 21/48 (43.8%) 24/59 (40.7%) 3-Pointers 6/20 (30.0%) 6/18 (33.3%) Free Throws 14/19 (77.8%) 7/11 (63.6%) Assists 11 10 Rebounds 33 32 Offensive Rebounds 10 13 Steals 4 8 Blocks 9 2 Turnovers 16 12

Next up: Both teams are home on Saturday as Kansas hosts West Virginia and ISU hosts Texas.

#21 Texas (13-3, 3-1) vs. Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2)

Texas wins 66-52

Last Saturday, during their loss to OSU, Texas only attempted seven free throws in that loss. Against Oklahoma, they were back to their aggressive style of play and shot 18 of 24 from the free-throw line. Andrew Jones, a super senior, had an incredible game for the Longhorns, scoring a season-best 22 points and making four steals to help seal the victory over the Sooners.

Texas’ defense limited Oklahoma to one 3-pointer in 13 tries. Texas also had 11 steals in the game. Texas led by 20 early in the second half. OU cut it to 11 with 5:38 left to play. Timmy Allen and Jones were able to then pull it away for Texas. The 14-point win was the largest margin for Texas against the Sooners since 2011.

Team Stats Texas Oklahoma Field Goals 22/47 (46.8%) 19/47 (40.4%) 3-Pointers 4/14 (28.6%) 1/13 (7.7%) Free Throws 18/24 (75.0%) 13/22 (59.1%) Assists 9 7 Rebounds 29 33 Offensive Rebounds 8 12 Steals 11 2 Blocks 3 1 Turnover 11 17

Next up: Both teams hit the road on Saturday with Texas playing at Iowa State and Oklahoma playing at TCU,

West Virginia (13-2, 2-1) vs. Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3)

West Virginia wins 70-60

This one was a relatively easy win for West Virginia. They had an 11-point lead at the half. And with 11:32 left, they led 53-37. OSU then scored nine straight to bring the game to within 7 points. WVU went on a 15-4 run to seal the victory for the Mountaineers.

Jalen Bridges for West Virginia had a career-high 22 points, including going 10 for ten from the free-throw line. Gabe Osabuohein came off the bench to score a season-high 12 points. It was only the sixth time in 125 games he scored in double digits.

Team Stats West Virginia Oklahoma State Field Goals 22/59 (37.3%) 23/58 (39.7%) 3-Pointers 5/19 (26.3%) 5/19 (26.3%) Free Throws 21/22 (95.5%) 9/15 (60.0%) Assists 12 10 Rebounds 36 39 Offensive Rebounds 10 11 Steals 12 9 Blocks 6 1 Turnovers 12 17

Next up: West Virginia plays at Kansas on Saturday. Oklahoma State traveled to Tech on Thursday (see below) and plays at Baylor on Saturday.

Kansas State (8-7, 0-4) vs. TCU (11-2, 1-1)

TCU wins 60-57

It shouldn’t have been this close, yet it was. The Frogs, after playing a decent game against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, looked sluggish at times in the 2nd half. It was a slow start for both teams. TCU had a slim 26-25 point edge at the half. TCU jumped out to a 10-point lead in the second half, only to lose that and be down by 5 points late in the game. The Frogs went on an 8-0 run in the last 1:11 to move ahead of the Wildcats and secure the win. Damion Baugh made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.

Mike Miles led all scorers with 19 points. KSU’s Marquis Nowell had 18 points for the Wildcats. TCU has now won the last three games in Manhattan. In January, Kansas State is on a 12 game losing streak, having last won in the month on January 29, 2020, beating Oklahoma.

Team Stats Kansas State TCU Field Goals 20/51 (39.2%) 21/53 (39.6%) 3-Pointers 6/20 (30.0%) 6/20 (30.0%) Free Throws 11/22 (50.0%) 12/23 (52.2%) Assists 8 14 Rebounds 29 42 Offensive Rebounds 7 12 Steals 9 8 Blocks 0 3 Turnovers 12 16

Next up: Kansas State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday, and TCU hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

#19 Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1) vs. Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3)

Texas Tech wins 78-57

Texas Tech played their third game in less than a week. After playing against three ranked teams, they got a home game against Oklahoma State in a rescheduled game from last week. And Tech continued their hot streak This game was never close.

Kevin Obanor led Tech with 17 points. Adonis Arms added 13 and Davion Warren had 12. For OSU, Bryce Thompson was the only scorer in double digits with 14.

Team Stats Texas Tech Oklahoma State Field Goals 28/56 (50.0%) 18/56 (32.1%) 3-Pointers 9/23 (39.1%) 6/21 (28.6%) Free Throws 13/19 (68.4%) 15/22 (68.2%) Assists 13 12 Rebounds 33 36 Offensive Rebounds 6 13 Steals 8 7 Blocks 4 1 Turnovers 12 15

Next up: Tech plays at Kansas State on Saturday, and Oklahoma State plays at Baylor on Saturday.

