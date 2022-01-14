Skip to main content
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Baylor’s 21-Game Win Streak Ends

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Baylor’s 21-Game Win Streak Ends

Texas Tech travels to Waco and comes away with the big win.

© Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech travels to Waco and comes away with the big win.

Several of the midweek men’s basketball games sure had some excitement. The Big 12 has some great teams. Any given night, any team can beat any other team. With several ranked teams, every game could have one, or both teams ranked. This week, thanks to rescheduled games, the Big 12 had six midweek games, all played Tuesday-Thursday night.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

#1 Baylor (15-1, 3-1) vs. #19 Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1)

Texas Tech wins 65-62

Down goes No. 1 Baylor. The Bears had a 21-game winning streak going, dating back to last season. They last lost in the Big 12 tournament last season, won all six games in the NCAA tourney, and won 15 this season. Tech almost beat Iowa State last week when they only had five scholarship players and two walk-ons on the court. They followed that up with a win over Kansas. They came into Waco on fire, and they left Waco with Baylor asking what had just happened.

This was the second time the Red Raiders beat a No. 1 ranked team in three seasons. They beat Louisville 70-57 on December 10, 2019, in Madison Square Garden. In addition to the 21-game winning streak, Baylor had won the last 22 games at home and had won 34 of 35 at home by an average margin of victory of 26 points. In that span, the only home loss was to Kansas on February 22, 2020.

Team StatsBaylorTexas Tech

Field Goals

23/56 (41.1%)

28/55 (50.9%)

3-Pointers

8/24 (33.3%)

4/14 (28.6%)

Free Throws

8/13 (61.5%)

5/7 (71.4%)

Assists

14

16

Rebounds

35

31

Offensive Rebounds

13

7

Steals

5

6

Blocks

4

4

Turnovers

14

12

Next up: Baylor hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. Texas Tech played Oklahoma State (see below for details). They will travel to Manhattan for a game against KSU on Saturday.

#9 Kansas (13-2, 2-1) vs. #15 Iowa State (13-3, 1-3)

Kansas wins 62-61

The game in Waco was not the only close one on Tuesday night. In Lawrence, there were four lead changes in the last 38 seconds. Thanks to a layup by Dajuan Harris with 8 seconds left in the game, Kansas held on to beat Iowa State by one point. Iowa State’s Gabe Kalscheur missed the go-ahead 3-pointer as time expired.

“I haven’t hit a game-winner in so long,” said Harris. “I thought Ochai (Agbaji) was going to take the last shot. I heard Coach say ‘Get in the lane,’ so I drove and was able to make the layup.”

Team StatsKansasIowa State

Field Goals

21/48 (43.8%)

24/59 (40.7%)

3-Pointers

6/20 (30.0%)

6/18 (33.3%)

Free Throws

14/19 (77.8%)

7/11 (63.6%)

Assists

11

10

Rebounds

33

32

Offensive Rebounds

10

13

Steals

4

8

Blocks

9

2

Turnovers

16

12

Next up: Both teams are home on Saturday as Kansas hosts West Virginia and ISU hosts Texas.

#21 Texas (13-3, 3-1) vs. Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2)

Texas wins 66-52

Last Saturday, during their loss to OSU, Texas only attempted seven free throws in that loss. Against Oklahoma, they were back to their aggressive style of play and shot 18 of 24 from the free-throw line. Andrew Jones, a super senior, had an incredible game for the Longhorns, scoring a season-best 22 points and making four steals to help seal the victory over the Sooners.

Texas’ defense limited Oklahoma to one 3-pointer in 13 tries. Texas also had 11 steals in the game. Texas led by 20 early in the second half. OU cut it to 11 with 5:38 left to play. Timmy Allen and Jones were able to then pull it away for Texas. The 14-point win was the largest margin for Texas against the Sooners since 2011.

Team StatsTexasOklahoma

Field Goals

22/47 (46.8%)

19/47 (40.4%)

3-Pointers

4/14 (28.6%)

1/13 (7.7%)

Free Throws

18/24 (75.0%)

13/22 (59.1%)

Assists

9

7

Rebounds

29

33

Offensive Rebounds

8

12

Steals

11

2

Blocks

3

1

Turnover

11

17

Read More

Next up: Both teams hit the road on Saturday with Texas playing at Iowa State and Oklahoma playing at TCU,

West Virginia (13-2, 2-1) vs. Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3)

West Virginia wins 70-60

This one was a relatively easy win for West Virginia. They had an 11-point lead at the half. And with 11:32 left, they led 53-37. OSU then scored nine straight to bring the game to within 7 points. WVU went on a 15-4 run to seal the victory for the Mountaineers.

Jalen Bridges for West Virginia had a career-high 22 points, including going 10 for ten from the free-throw line. Gabe Osabuohein came off the bench to score a season-high 12 points. It was only the sixth time in 125 games he scored in double digits.

Team StatsWest VirginiaOklahoma State

Field Goals

22/59 (37.3%)

23/58 (39.7%)

3-Pointers

5/19 (26.3%)

5/19 (26.3%)

Free Throws

21/22 (95.5%)

9/15 (60.0%)

Assists

12

10

Rebounds

36

39

Offensive Rebounds

10

11

Steals

12

9

Blocks

6

1

Turnovers

12

17

Next up: West Virginia plays at Kansas on Saturday. Oklahoma State traveled to Tech on Thursday (see below) and plays at Baylor on Saturday.

Kansas State (8-7, 0-4) vs. TCU (11-2, 1-1)

TCU wins 60-57

It shouldn’t have been this close, yet it was. The Frogs, after playing a decent game against No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, looked sluggish at times in the 2nd half. It was a slow start for both teams. TCU had a slim 26-25 point edge at the half. TCU jumped out to a 10-point lead in the second half, only to lose that and be down by 5 points late in the game. The Frogs went on an 8-0 run in the last 1:11 to move ahead of the Wildcats and secure the win. Damion Baugh made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.

Mike Miles led all scorers with 19 points. KSU’s Marquis Nowell had 18 points for the Wildcats. TCU has now won the last three games in Manhattan. In January, Kansas State is on a 12 game losing streak, having last won in the month on January 29, 2020, beating Oklahoma.

Team StatsKansas StateTCU

Field Goals

20/51 (39.2%)

21/53 (39.6%)

3-Pointers

6/20 (30.0%)

6/20 (30.0%)

Free Throws

11/22 (50.0%)

12/23 (52.2%)

Assists

8

14

Rebounds

29

42

Offensive Rebounds

7

12

Steals

9

8

Blocks

0

3

Turnovers

12

16

Next up: Kansas State hosts Texas Tech on Saturday, and TCU hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

#19 Texas Tech (13-3, 3-1) vs. Oklahoma State (8-7, 1-3)

Texas Tech wins 78-57

Texas Tech played their third game in less than a week. After playing against three ranked teams, they got a home game against Oklahoma State in a rescheduled game from last week. And Tech continued their hot streak This game was never close.

Kevin Obanor led Tech with 17 points. Adonis Arms added 13 and Davion Warren had 12. For OSU, Bryce Thompson was the only scorer in double digits with 14.

Team StatsTexas TechOklahoma State

Field Goals

28/56 (50.0%)

18/56 (32.1%)

3-Pointers

9/23 (39.1%)

6/21 (28.6%)

Free Throws

13/19 (68.4%)

15/22 (68.2%)

Assists

13

12

Rebounds

33

36

Offensive Rebounds

6

13

Steals

8

7

Blocks

4

1

Turnovers

12

15

Next up: Tech plays at Kansas State on Saturday, and Oklahoma State plays at Baylor on Saturday. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store. 

Jan 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Kevin Obanor (0) looks to score defended by Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Baylor’s 21-Game Win Streak Ends

2 minutes ago
@TCU Women's Basketball- Picture of Patricia Morris
Basketball

Back to Form: TCU Women's and Men's Basketball Return from COVID Hiatus

14 hours ago
@TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Tavy Diggs
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Recap vs. Oklahoma State

16 hours ago
an 11, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Adonis Arms (25) drives to the basket for a layup against Baylor Bears guard Matthew Mayer (24) during the first half at Ferrell Center.
Basketball

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Baylor Still on Top; Here Comes Tech

21 hours ago
@TCU Women's Basketball- Photo of Tara M.
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Preview vs. OSU Cowgirls

Jan 12, 2022
@TCU Basketball- Photo of Basketball
Basketball

TCU Women's Basketball: Big 12 Announces Women's Hoops Schedule Changes

Jan 12, 2022
@TCU Men's Basketball- Photo of Eddie Lampkin and Mike Miles
Basketball

TCU Men's Basketball: Preview at Kansas State

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_16346789
More Sports

College Baseball Preseason Rankings: SEC, Big 12 Teams Litter Top 50

Jan 12, 2022