Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: K-State Gets Second Straight Big Win

After beating a ranked Texas Tech team last week, Kansas State traveled to Austin and pulled out a 1-point victory over Texas in this week’s midweek action. The Big 12 continues to be any team’s league, with any team capable of beating any other team on any given night,

In other midweek games, Kansas beat Oklahoma in Norman 67-64, Baylor got back to its winning ways beating West Virginia by nine, and Texas Tech had no problems with Iowa State. And TCU blew a late lead to lose by one in Stillwater.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

West Virginia (13-4, 2-3) vs.#1 Baylor (16-2, 4-2)

Baylor wins 77-68

Baylor snapped its 2-game losing streak and pulled out a win in Morgantown thanks to the behind the arc production from both LJ Cryer and Matthew Mayer. The Bears played short-handed with a few players out, including leading scorer James Akinjo. Akinjo was out due to an injury incurred in the loss to Oklahoma State. Cryer and Mayer had career scoring nights (25 for Cryer; 20 for Mayer) and combined for 10 of 17 3-pointers. Baylor has won 13 straight away from home and has won 3-straight in Morgantown.

For West Virginia, their leading scorer was Malik Curry, who had 19 points. The Mountaineers have now lost two straight. Their 10-game home winning streak also came to an end. They were only able to score four field goals in the final six minutes of the game.

Team Stats West Virginia Baylor Field Goals 24/61 (39.3%) 28/60 (46.7%) 3-Pointers 7/21 (33.3%) 12/27 (44.4%) Free Throws 13/16 (81.3%) 9/11 (81.8%) Assists 10 18 Rebounds 36 36 Offensive Rebounds 13 10 Steals 4 7 Blocks 3 0 Turnovers 12 13

Next up: Baylor travels to Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia travels to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma (12-6, 2-4) vs. #7 Kansas (15-2, 4-1) vs.

Kansas wins 67-64

This was another close game for the Sooners, who had a late lead but could not hold onto it. For OU, it was their third straight loss. It would have been their fourth victory over a ranked team this year if they had won. Christian Braun hit a 3-pointer from the corner to give Kansas a 65-62 lead with 10.9 seconds left. OU then got two free throws to bring it within one point. Braun then got two more free throws for KU, leaving OU with a beyond halfcourt shot at the buzzer to tie the game that missed.

Jalen Wilson led the way for the Jayhawks with 16 points. Braun added 15, and Ochai Agbaji added ten more. Oklahoma also had three players score in double digits – Jordan Goldwire (15), Umoja Gibson (11), and Jalen Hill (10).

Team Stats Oklahoma Kansas Field Goals 24/56 (42.9%) 27/57 (47.4%) 3-Pointers 4/17 (23.5%) 8/17 (47.1%) Free Throws 12/18 (66.7%) 5/6 (83.3%) Assists 13 12 Rebounds 31 32 Offensive Rebounds 12 11 Steals 8 5 Blocks 2 1 Turnovers 11 13

Next up: Oklahoma hosts Baylor on Saturday. Kansas travels a few miles to the west to take on Kansas State on Saturday.

#23 Texas (13-5, 3-5) vs. Kansas State (10-7, 2-4)

Kansas State wins 66-65

Kansas State ended Texas Tech’s hot streak on Saturday, then traveled to Austin and came away with another win over a ranked team after losing four straight conference games. The Wildcats had been playing without some key players due to COVID protocols but are now at full strength. KSU had to rally from behind. Nijel Pack made the go-ahead layup with 1:13 left. Texas was held scoreless for the last 3 ½ minutes.

For KSU, Mark Smith led with 22 points. Pack added 16. For Texas, Marcus Carr was the leading scorer with 25. Timmy Allen added 15 for the Longhorns.

Team Stats Texas Kansas State Field Goals 20/47 (42.6%) 25/54 (46.3%) 3-Pointers 4/17 (23.5%) 7/18 (38.9%) Free Throws 21/26 (80.8%) 9/16 (56.3%) Assists 10 7 Rebounds 31 32 Offensive Rebounds 10 12 Steals 5 2 Blocks 3 0 Turnovers 11 10

Next up: Both teams are home on Saturday, with Texas hosting Oklahoma State and K-State hosting Kansas.

#18 Texas Tech (14-4, 2-4) vs. #15 Iowa State (14-4, 2-4)

Texas Tech wins 72-60

When these teams met in Ames two weeks ago, Tech was down to only seven healthy players and yet almost pulled off the upset, losing by only four points. It was a different story in Lubbock this week. Tech used 12 players this time, including starters Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon, who missed the first matchup. Tech had a 20-point lead with just over seven minutes left. Both teams were playing very aggressively. Iowa State had three players foul out despite that trio playing a combined 37 minutes. Texas Tech made 29 free throws in the game, 25 of those in the second half.

Bryson Williams (16) and Kevin Obanar (15) were the leading scorers for the Red Raiders. For ISU, Izaiah Brockington was the leading scorer with 12 points.

Team Stats Texas Tech Iowa State Field Goals 20/46 (43.5%) 23/63 (36.5%) 3-Pointers 3/16 (18.8%) 5/26 (19.2%) Free Throws 29/38 (76.3%) 9/15 (60.0%) Assists 7 6 Rebounds 36 36 Offensive Rebounds 10 16 Steals 5 9 Blocks 4 5 Turnovers 13 16

Next up: Both teams are home on Saturday, with Texas Tech hosting West Virginia and Iowa State hosting TCU

Oklahoma State (9-7, 2-3) vs. TCU (12-2, 2-1)

Oklahoma State wins 57-56

Another Big 12 game that came down to the wire. Turnovers were an issue for the Frogs. TCU had an 8-point lead late but ended up losing by one. For a complete breakdown, see the KillerFrogs recap article.

Team Stats Oklahoma State TCU Field Goals 19/54 (35.2%) 19/55 (34.5%) 3-Pointers 6/19 (31.6%) 7/20 (35.0%) Free Throws 13/23 (56/5%) 11/17 (64.7%) Assists 8 11 Rebounds 33 44 Offensive Rebounds 14 17 Steals 9 5 Blocks 8 5 Turnovers 11 22

Next up: Oklahoma State plays at Texas. TCU’s road trip continues with a game at Iowa State on Saturday.

