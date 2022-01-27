Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Two Games Go to OT; Two Others are Blowouts

It was another exciting week of midweek Big 12 games. Big Monday was back and lived up to its expectations. Texas Tech was down to Kansas by 12 points with six minutes to play. They cut the lead to force not one but two overtimes, with Kansas winning 94-91. Fast-forward to Wednesday night because the two games on Tuesday were blowouts, and another overtime game was on tap with Iowa State escaping Stillwater with the win.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

#5 Kansas (17-2, 6-1) vs. #13 Texas Tech (15-5, 5-3)

Kansas wins 94-91 2OT

This game was a wild one and everything you’d expect from two of the best teams in the conference. And Texas Tech learned how hard it is to sweep Kansas in a season. Tech had beaten Kansas in Lubbock just over two weeks ago. Tech was behind by 12 points with just over six minutes left and came to tie the game with 0:12 left in regulation and send it to overtime.

In the first overtime, this time it was Kansas’ turn tie thanks to a 3-pointer by Ochai Agbaji with 0:08 left. Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. would miss a 25-foot three-pointer as time expired, sending the game to a second overtime. This time, Kansas’ KJ Adams Jr would tie the game at 91-91 with a layup with 1:41 remaining. Kansas would then hit three free throws in the final minute to win the game.

Agbaji had a career night with 37 points. He was battling against Bryson Williams on Tech, who had 33 points. Other double-digit scorers included Christian Braun (15) and David McCormack (13) for KU; Kevin Obanor (17) and Davion Warren (15) for Tech.

Team Stats Kansas Texas Tech Field Goals 32/74 (43.2%) 34/73 (46.6%) 3-Pointers 8/23 (34.8%) 6/20 (30.0%) Free Throws 22/30 (73.3%) 17/24 (70.8%) Assists 18 14 Rebounds 50 38 Offensive Rebounds 16 9 Steals 4 9 Blocks 2 8 Turnovers 13 10

Next up: In the upcoming Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, both teams play home games, with Kansas hosting Kentucky and Texas Tech hosting Mississippi State.

#4 Baylor (18-2, 6-2) vs. Kansas State (10-9, 2-6)

Baylor wins 74-49

Kansas State, and TCU, for that matter, fans would prefer Tuesday just didn’t happen. The two conference games that night were not competitive affairs. In the first game, Kansas State played their fourth game in a row against a ranked team (welcome to life in the Big 12). And Baylor was playing their first game back at home after losing two in a row there two weeks prior.

For Baylor, both Kendal Brown and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had double-doubles, Brown had 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Tchatchoua had 13 points and 12 rebounds after shooting 6-7 from the field coming off the bench. Other Bears in double digits included LJ Cryer (14) and Adam Flagler (13). For Kansas State, their leading scorers were Nijel Pack (13) and Markquis Nowell (11).

Team Stats Baylor Kansas State Field Goals 29/51 (56.9%) 19/60 (31.7%) 3-Pointers 7/21 (33.3%) 5/23 (21.7%) Free Throws 9/14 (64.3%) 6/13 (46.2%) Assists 21 8 Rebounds 39 28 Offensive Rebounds 11 16 Steals 7 6 Blocks 6 0 Turnovers 15 12

Next up: In the upcoming Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, both teams hit the road, with Baylor traveling to Alabama and Kansas State traveling to Ole Miss.

TCU (13-4, 3-3) vs. Texas (15-5, 5-3)

Texas wins 73-50

After defeating a ranked team on the road, TCU came into the game with momentum. And the crowd felt it. TCU set a record for both attendance (8,412) and student attendance (3,594). That and a lead at 8-7 were the only bright spots in the game. Texas went on to dominate the rest of the game. For a complete recap on this game, read the KillerFrogs article here.

Team Stats TCU Texas Field Goals 18/50 (36.0%) 29/65 (44.6%) 3-Pointers 2/16 (12.5%) 8/18 (44.4%) Free Throws 12/21 (57.1%) 7/12 (58.3%) Assists 10 21 Rebounds 31 41 Offensive Rebounds 9 15 Steals 5 7 Blocks 7 3 Turnovers 13 10

Next up: In the upcoming Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, both teams play home games, with TCU hosting LSU and Texas hosting Tennessee

Oklahoma State (10-9, 3-5) vs. #23 Iowa State (15-5, 3-5)

Iowa State wins 84-81 OT

This game was exciting the entire way. The game had 28 lead changes, was tied 15 times, and neither team ever had a lead of more than four points. Again, welcome to life in the Big 12. In the last three minutes of regulation, the score was tied 66-66, 68-68, and 70-70 before heading to overtime. The extra period was more of the same with lead changes and ties. The Cyclones took the lead with 2:57 to play with a layup by Tyrese Hunter and then held onto razor-thin leads the rest of the way.

Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points for ISU. Hunter added 18 points, and Caleb Grill had 15 points. For Oklahoma State, Avery Anderson scored a career-high 34 points shooting 9-16 from the field and 11-13 from the free-throw line.

Team Stats Oklahoma State Iowa State Field Goals 26/55 (47.3%) 32/60 (53.3%) 3-Pointers 7/24 (29.2%) 12/28 (42.9%) Free Throws 22/29 (75.9%) 8/16 (50.0%) Assists 15 21 Rebounds 33 29 Offensive Rebounds 12 10 Steals 6 4 Blocks 3 3 Turnovers 16 15

Next up: In the upcoming Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, Oklahoma State travels to Florida while Iowa State hosts Missouri.

West Virginia (13-6, 2-5) vs. Oklahoma (13-7, 3-5)

Oklahoma wins 72-62

Both of these teams came into their game Wednesday night with losing streaks, Oklahoma had lost four straight conference games, and West Virginia had lost three straight. One of those streaks had to end, and for the Sooners, they are the ones that came out victorious. To do this, OU coach Porter Moser decided to shake up the lineup, moving Jacob Groves to a starter, alongside his brother Tanner, and moving Elijah Harkless to the bench. Harkless had been a starter most of the last two seasons.

For the Sooners, top scorers included Tanner Groves (21), Umoja Gibson (12), and Jacob Groves (12). For the Mountaineers, Gabe Osabuohien came off the bench to score 17 points. Others for WVU in double digits included Jalen Bridges with 12 and Taz Sherman with 11.

Team Stats West Virginia Oklahoma Field Goals 20/53 (37.7%) 23/45 (51.1%) 3-Pointers 4/16 (25.0%) 5/14 (35.7%) Free Throws 18/23 (78.3%) 21/22 (95.5%) Assists 7 11 Rebounds 26 32 Offensive Rebounds 10 6 Steals 11 11 Blocks 4 1 Turnovers 15 17

Next up: In the upcoming Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday, both teams hit the road, with West Virginia traveling to Arkansas and Oklahoma traveling to Auburn.

