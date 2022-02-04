Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: The Crowd Goes Wild

It was another exciting week of midweek Big 12 games. Big Monday had two games, with Baylor barely surviving West Virginia and TCU getting their first-ever win in Norman. On Tuesday, Kansas traveled to Ames without their best player and got the road win. Also, Tech beat Texas in Lubbock that night, but the bigger winner might have been the raucous crowd. And on Wednesday, it came down to a 3-pointer by Kansas State with 0:02 remaining to beat Oklahoma State.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

#8 Baylor (19-3, 7-2) vs. West Virginia (13-8, 2-6)

Baylor wins 81-77

Baylor led for most of the first half. West Virginia went ahead with 3:46 left in the first and held that lead until Baylor took the lead with 5:45 remaining in the second half. Those last five minutes then saw several lead changes before Baylor pulled away. Baylor played without two of their star guards, Adam Flagler (knee) and LJ Cryer (foot). Flagler averages 12.7 points per game and Cryer 13.9 points per game. James Akinjo was the leading scorer for the Bears with 25 points.

West Virginia shot a season-high 54.2% and competed exceptionally well against the nation’s No. 8 team. Their eleven 3-pointers and 16 assists were also season highs for the Mountaineers. Taz Sherman was their leading scorer with a season-high 29 points.

Team Stats Baylor West Virginia Field Goals 30/62 (48.4%) 26/48 (54.2%) 3-Pointers 8/22 (36.4%) 11/27 (40.7%) Free Throws 13/25 (52.0%) 14/23 (60.9%) Assists 17 16 Rebounds 36 26 Offensive Rebounds 17 5 Steals 8 5 Blocks 2 4 Turnovers 11 15

Next up: Baylor travels to Lawrence to face Kansas for the first time this season on Saturday. West Virginia will have a hard time breaking their losing streak as they host Texas Tech on Saturday.

Oklahoma (13-9, 3-6) vs. TCU (15-4, 4-3)

TCU wins 72-63

TCU was 0-14 in Norman going into Monday’s game. TCU was led by Damion Baugh’s 20 points and a career-high 14 points from Eddie Lampkin, who also had a double-double with ten rebounds. TCU got their first win in Norman and swept the Sooners in regular-season play. For a complete recap, see our story here.

Team Stats Oklahoma TCU Field Goals 22/54 (40.7%) 28/43 (52.8%) 3-Pointers 6/26 (23.1%) 5/17 (29.4%) Free Throws 13/17 (76.5%) 11/14 (78.6%) Assists 11 12 Rebounds 20 42 Offensive Rebounds 6 13 Steals 8 3 Blocks 0 2 Turnovers 6 13

Next up: It’s Bedlam, Hoops Style. Oklahoma travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday. TCU hopes to sweep the season when Kansas State travels to Fort Worth on Saturday.

#20 Iowa State (16-6, 3-6) vs. #10 Kansas (18-3, 7-1)

Kansas wins 70-61

Kansas was playing without their leading scorer and one of the best players in the Big 12 this season, Ochai Agbaji. Agbaji remained in Lawrence and did not make the trip due to COVID protocols. Kansas had 16 turnovers the first time they played Iowa State on January 11. They had 16 just in the first half of this week’s game. Kansas did shoot 56% while holding ISU to 41%.

Iowa State had three players in double digits – Izaiah Brockington (24), Tre Jackson (12), and Gabe Kalscheur (11). Four of the starters for Kansas ended up in double digits – David McCormack (14), Dajuan Harris Jr. (14), Christian Braun (13), and Jalen Wilson (13). McCormack also had 14 rebounds to earn a double-double on the night.

Team Stats Iowa State Kansas Field Goals 26/63 (41.3%) 28/50 (56.0%) 3-Pointers 5/22 (22.7%) 5/13 (38.5%) Free Throws 4/6 (66.7%) 9/13 (69.2%) Assists 16 19 Rebounds 26 39 Offensive Rebounds 7 7 Steals 9 12 Blocks 2 3 Turnovers 13 22

Next up: Iowa State travels to Austin to take on Texas on Saturday while Kansas is home to host Baylor for the battle of which team sits atop the conference standings.

#14 Texas Tech (17-5, 6-3) vs. #23 Texas (16-6, 5-4)

Texas Tech wins 77-64

This game was all about the crowd. It was amazing to watch. They were loud and raucous the entire game. Yes, they were motivated. This was Chris Beard’s first trip back to the South Plains after he bolted to Austin last spring. Students camped out for several days to get their spot to tell Beard their thoughts. A GoFundMe account raised over $10,000 to buy food for those students. Based on how they were in the game, that investment may have all gone to Redbulls.

Tech dominated the entire game and even had a 43-29 lead at the half. Texas did creep closer in the second, but Tech was able to keep them at their distance. Four of the starters for the Red Raiders scored in double digits – Kevin McCullar (19), Kevin Obanor (17), Bryson Williams (16), and Davion Warren (10). Marcus Carr was the leading scorer for Texas with 16 points. Courtney Ramey had 12 points, all on 3-pointers before halftime.

Team Stats Texas Tech Texas Field Goals 24/51 (47.1%) 22/55 (40.0%) 3-Pointers 8/19 (42.1%) 6/23 (26.1%) Free Throws 21/30 (70.0%) 14/19 (73.7%) Assists 13 10 Rebounds 37 28 Offensive Rebounds 11 6 Steals 9 7 Blocks 7 2 Turnovers 14 14

Next up: Texas Tech will play at West Virginia on Saturday while Texas will be at home to host Iowa State.

Kansas State (11-10, 3-6) vs. Oklahoma State (10-11, 3-6)

Kansas State wins 71-68

Someone was going to go over .500 at the end of this game. Both teams entered at 10-10. The win snapped K-State’s three-game losing streak. OSU has now lost four straight. This game was a back-and-forth affair. The game was tied four different times in the last 6+ minutes of the game. Nijel Pack got the winning shot after KSU inbounded the ball under their own goal with 0:06 remaining. He had to run down the long inbound pass, found open space at the top of the key, and got the go-ahead 3-pointer with just 0:02 left in the game.

Pack was the leading scorer for the Wildcats with 22. Mark Smith added 19, and Markquis Nowell added another 12. Bryce Thompson was the leading scorer for the Pokes with 22. Rondel Walker added 18, and Keylan Boone added 13.

Team Stats Kansas State Oklahoma State Field Goals 27/60 (45/0%) 27/57 (47.4%) 3-Pointers 9/23 (39.1%) 8/25 (32.0%) Free Throws 8/10 (80.0%) 6/7 (87.7%) Assists 13 16 Rebounds 32 33 Offensive Rebounds 10 9 Steals 6 4 Blocks 1 4 Turnovers 13 14

Next up: Kansas State travels to Fort Worth to play TCU Saturday night while Oklahoma State hosts Oklahoma for Bedlam on Saturday afternoon.

