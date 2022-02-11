Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Top Two Teams Tumble

As usual, the midweek Big 12 games provided more drama and great games to watch. The week started with Texas beating No. 8 Kansas in a 3-point game. On Tuesday, TCU held on to beat Oklahoma State who had cut a 13-point second-half deficit. West Virginia finally won a game after having lost seven straight. Baylor took care of Kansas State in Manhattan. And Oklahoma had a great home win defeating No. 9 Texas Tech.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

#20 Texas (18-6, 7-4) vs. #8 Kansas (19-4, 8-2)

Texas wins 79-76

It took a 16-foot jumper by Timmy Allen with 0:23 remaining for Texas to go ahead of Kansas by one point followed by two free throws by Marcus Carr to seal the victory for the Longhorns. Moments later, UT fans stormed the court as Texas had tightened things up in the conference standings. This is the biggest win so far for first-year coach Chris Beard.

Allen was the leading scorer for Texas with 24 points. Tre Mitchell had 17 points off the bench and Andrew Jones had 10 off the bench. Carr also added 10 points for the Longhorns. For Kansas, Jalen Wilson was the leading scorer with 18 points.

Team Stats Texas Kansas Field Goals 28/67 (41.8%) 28/48 (58.3%) 3-Pointers 3/20 (15.0%) 5/13 (38.5%) Free Throws 20/23 (87.0%) 15/23 (65.2%) Assists 8 10 Rebounds 33 31 Offensive Rebounds 15 6 Steals 7 3 Blocks 2 5 Turnovers 7 15

Next up: Texas travels to Waco on Saturday to take on Baylor. Kansas is at home to take on the Sooners.

TCU (16-5, 5-4) vs. Oklahoma State (11-12, 4-7)

TCU wins 77-73

TCU had a 13-point lead and watched that drop to just a one-point lead. However, thanks to four starters all scoring in double figures, the Horned Frogs were able to hold off the surging pokes for the critical home win. For a detailed recap of that game, read our article here.

Team Stats TCU Oklahoma State Field Goals 26/55 (47.3%) 31/63 (49.2%) 3-Pointers 7/20 (35/0%) 6/17 (35.3%) Free Throws 18/23 (78.3%) 5/10 (50.0%) Assists 16 15 Rebounds 37 24 Offensive Rebounds 14 11 Steals 2 9 Blocks 2 7 Turnovers 17 11

Next up: TCU plays at Texas Tech on Saturday. OSU hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) vs. Iowa State (16-8, 3-8)

West Virginia wins 79-63

It had been a long month for Mountaineers fans. West Virginia had lost seven straight. Their last win was on January 11, a home win over OSU. They gave their fans something to cheer for as they never trailed in this game and led by double figures most of the second half, despite giving up a season-high 20 turnovers.

Taz Sherman, who had missed the previous game, had 16 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Sherman is the league’s second-highest scorer. West Virginia had three other players score in double figures – Jalen Bridges (14), Malik Curry off the bench (14), and Sean McNeil (13). Iowa State’s leading scorer was Tyrese Hunter with 22 points. Caleb Grill had 12 points off the bench, and Izaiah Brockington added 11 more.

Team Stats West Virginia Iowa State Field Goals 22/44 (50%) 22/58 (37.9%) 3-Pointers 10/20 (50.0%) 7/25 (28.0%) Free Throws 25/29 (86.2%) 12/22 (54.5%) Assists 14 12 Rebounds 37 28 Offensive Rebounds 6 11 Steals 11 10 Blocks 7 1 Turnovers 20 14

Next up: West Virginia plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday. Iowa State hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Kansas State (12-11,.4-7) vs. #10 Baylor (20-4, 8-3)

Baylor wins 75-60

This was an easy win for Baylor. It gave them their 20th win of the season. It’s the 13th time in the last 15 seasons the Bears have reached this milestone. Before this streak, Baylor had only won 20 or more games three times in 100 seasons. Both teams were missing key players in this game. For Baylor, LJ Cryer missed his fourth game with a foot injury. He leads the Bears in scoring with 13.9 points per game. Selton Miguel sat out his fourth straight game for Kansas State.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchathoua was the leading scorer for Baylor with 21 points off the bench. James Akinjo had 15, and Adam Flagler added 10 more. Nigel Pack had an incredible night for the Wildcats with 31 points, but it was not enough to overcome the Bears. Mark Smith had an additional 17 points for KSU.

Team Stats Kansas State Baylor Field Goals 21/54 (38.9%) 29/61 (47.5%) 3-Pointers 5/18 (27.8%) 4/17 (23.5%) Free Throws 13/21 (61.9%) 13/17 (76.5%) Assists 8 14 Rebounds 31 39 Offensive Rebounds 11 13 Steals 5 9 Blocks 3 5 Turnovers 15 12

Next up: Kansas State travels to Iowa State on Saturday. Baylor hosts Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma (14-10, 4-7) vs. #9 Texas Tech (18-6, 7-4)

Oklahoma wins 70-55

Just days after breaking into the Top 10, Texas Tech showed they aren’t as perfect as recent games were showing. Oklahoma was able to stop a three-game losing streak with this win in Norman. Tech had the lead going into the half, 30-25. However, Oklahoma started the second half out fast with an 11-5 run early in the period to take back the lead and never gave it up after that.

Umoja Gibson shot a season-high 30 points, including 8 of 11 from the 3-point line. Elijah Harkless had 13 points, and Jordan Goldwire added 10 more for the Sooners. Kevin McCullar was the leading scorer for Texas Tech with 12 points.

Team Stats Oklahoma Texas Tech Field Goals 23/47 (48.9%) 21/53 (39.6%) 3-Pointers 13/28 (46.4%) 2/17 (11.8%) Free Throws 11/15 (73.3%) 11/14 (78.6%) Assists 14 8 Rebounds 34 26 Offensive Rebounds 8 8 Steals 7 9 Blocks 2 2 Turnovers 18 13

Next up: Oklahoma plays at Kansas on Saturday. Texas Tech hosts TCU on Saturday.

