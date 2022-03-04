Big 12 Men’s Basketball Midweek Rundown: Horned Frogs Make History

This was the last week of midweek games in the regular season of the Big 12. This week, there were six games, with TCU and Kansas facing each other twice in three days, making up a game that was postponed on New Year’s Day. The Frogs defeated Texas Tech last Saturday, and they continued that streak on Tuesday, beating KU by 10. Then on Thursday, the Frogs came within four points of doing it again at the Phog.

In other games of the week, Baylor held off Texas in Austin to keep their hopes of a share of the regular season championship alive. Tech survived a close one at home over Kansas State. Oklahoma easily took care of West Virginia, and Oklahoma State held Iowa State to a season-low 36 points.

Here is a recap of this week’s midweek Big 12 games:

#21 Texas (21-9, 10-7) vs. #3 Baylor (25-5, 13-4)

Baylor wins 68-61

It was the last men’s basketball game in the 45-year-old Erwin Center. Texas fans sold out the arena and were hoping for a celebration to end all celebrations for that last game with hopes of taking down No. 3 Baylor. However, Adam Flagler and James Akinjo, each with 19 points, had other plans and helped pull off the win for Baylor. With the win, the Bears hold a share of the Big 12 title going into the last game of the season.

In addition to Flagler and Akinjo, Kendall Brown had 13 points for Baylor, and Flo Thamba added 12 more. Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop were the leading scorers for the Longhorns, each with 13.

Next up: In the final games of the Big 12 regular season on Saturday, Baylor hosts Iowa State, and Texas plays at Kansas.

#12 Texas Tech (23-7, 12-5) vs. Kansas State (14-15, 6-11)

Texas Tech wins 73-68

Opponents have had trouble all season playing in Lubbock. Tech came into the game undefeated at home this season. K-State wanted to end that streak in the last game in Lubbock and the Wildcats came very close to silencing the raucous crowd. It was a hard-fought game. There were nine ties and eight lead changes in the second half. Davion Warren dropped one in with 1:06 left to give the Red Raiders a 69-68. Adonis Arms and Warren would each add two free throws in the final minute to give Tech the four-point margin of victory.

Warren led all scorers with 23 points. In addition, for Tech, Bryson Williams had 19 points, and Arms added ten more. Four Kansas State starters all scored in double digits – Mike McGuirl (18), Selton Miguel (14), Nijel Pack (15), and Mark Smith (11).

Next up: Texas Tech is at Oklahoma State on Saturday, and Kansas State hosts Oklahoma.

TCU (19-10, 8-9) vs. #6 Kansas (24-6, 13-4)

TCU wins 74-64

History was made in Fort Worth on Tuesday night. For the first time in program history, TCU defeated AP Top 25 teams in back-to-back games. And they did it by beating two teams in the Top 10! First, TCU took care of then No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday. Then on Tuesday, they took care of No. 6 Kansas. For a complete recap on that historic game, see our recap here.

Next up: TCU plays at West Virginia on Saturday, and Kansas hosts Texas.

Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11) vs. West Virginia (14-16, 3-14)

Oklahoma wins 72-59

It was a game between the two teams at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma, though, with a couple of late-season wins, is hoping they may at least get an NIT berth, if not getting their NCAA dance card punched. West Virginia has lost seven straight and 14 of its last 15. There will be no dancing this year for fans in Morgantown.

Tanner Groves had a double-double with 17 points and ten rebounds. It was his second double-double in as many games. In addition, Jordan Goldwire had 16 points, and Jalen Hills added ten more. For West Virginia, Malik Curry came off the bench to lead their scorers with 17 points. In addition, Taz Sherman had 11 points, and Pauly Paulicap added ten points coming off the bench.

Next up: On Saturday, Oklahoma is at Kansas State, and West Virginia hosts TCU.

Iowa State (20-10, 7-10) vs. Oklahoma State (14-15, 7-10)

Oklahoma State wins 53-36

It was a defensive game in Ames. Oklahoma State had a 22-20 lead at halftime. Early in the second half, Iowa State tied the game. Neither would score for three minutes. Once OSU broke the tie, they never looked back. Iowa State was held to their lowest offensive production at home. Iowa State, though, has had one of the best year-over-year turnarounds in NCAA history after going 2-22 (0-18 in Big 12) in the 2020-21 season.

Avery Anderson III led scorers for OSU with 12 points. For Iowa State, Izaiah Brockington once again led scorers with 13 points. Tyrese Hunter also added 12 points.

Next up: On Saturday, Iowa State closes out the regular season in Waco, and Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech.

#6 Kansas (24-6, 13-4) vs. TCU (19-10, 8-9)

Kansas wins 72-68

Could they do it twice in three days? After defeating Kansas in Fort Worth on Tuesday, TCU traveled to Lawrence on Thursday with hopes of sweeping the Jayhawks. And for some of the second half, the Frogs held the lead. Like they have done multiple times this season, Kansas was able to fight back and pull off the win. For a complete recap of that game, read about it here.

Next up: TCU plays at West Virginia on Saturday, and Kansas hosts Texas.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.