Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Let Conference Play Begin

After two months of nonconference play, the men’s basketball season has begun. All ten teams were slated to begin Big 12 play this weekend. However, two of them, TCU at Kansas and Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, had to be postponed to later dates due to Covid protocols.

Big 12 teams collectively went 96-16 in November and December. Headed into the first weekend of conference play, the Big 12 had three teams in the Top 10 (Baylor, #1; Kansas, #6, Iowa State, #8), two more teams in the Top 25 (Texas, #17; Texas Tech, #25), and two more teams in the “others receiving votes” category in the weekly rankings (Oklahoma, West Virginia). The next two months of conference play are going to be intense and competitive.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s games between Big 12 opponents:

#17 Texas (11-2) vs. West Virginia (11-2)

Texas wins 74-59

West Virginia played short-handed with three players (Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien, and Kobe Johnson) in COVID-19 protocols. Sherman was averaging 20.9 points per game for the Mountaineers. He is second in the Big 12 and 13th nationally in points per game. With Sherman out, WVU’s second-leading scorer Sean McNeil was forced to play all 40 minutes. He scored 12 points, two points below his per game average. The Mountaineers were led by Jalen Bridges with 18 points and Malik Curry with 14.

Texas leads the nation in fewest points allowed per game (51.3). The Longhorns had a 39-20 lead at halftime which included an 18-2 run at one point in the first half. They were led by guard Marcus Carr who had a season-high 20 points. He had been averaging eight field goal attempts, 3.5 free throws, and 8.6 points. Against WVU, he shot 7-11 from the field and 4-5 from the free-throw line.

Team Stats West Virginia Texas Field Goals 22/52 (42.3%) 25/59 (42.4%) 3-Pointers 6/12 (50.0%) 9/24 (37.5%) Free Throws 9/11 (81.85 15/16 (93.8%) Assists 9 14 Rebounds 33 33 Offensive Rebounds 9 11 Steals 7 9 Blocks 9 0 Turnovers 20 12

Next up: Texas plays at Kansas State on Tuesday. West Virginia hosts Kansas State on January 8. The WVU game at TCU scheduled for Monday has been postponed.

#8 Iowa State (12-1) vs. #1 Baylor (13-0)

Baylor wins 77-72

This was a battle of two unbeaten Top 10 teams, and it lived up to all the expectations. This was only the fourth game in Division 1 history to have two 12-0 teams meet in 40 years and the first team between top-10 teams at Hilton Coliseum since 2014. Baylor never trailed in this game. James Akinjo scored 16 points. LJ Cryer had 10 of his 13 points in the second half.

Iowa State was off to the second-best start in program history. For the Cyclones, Tristan Enaruna had a career-high 23 points. Izaiah Brockington had 18 points. The loss was the 24th straight Big 12 loss for Iowa State, which is the longest conference losing streak in any of the Power Five teams.

Team Stats Baylor Iowa State Field Goals 30/60 (50.0%) 25/53 (47.2%) 3-Pointers 7/17 (41.2%) 1/14 (7.1%) Free Throws 10/14 (71.4%) 21/27 (77.8%) Assists 13 11 Rebounds 32 30 Offensive Rebounds 12 10 Steals 8 12 Blocks 6 3 Turnovers 19 17

Next up: Baylor hosts Oklahoma on Tuesday. Iowa State hosts #25 Texas Tech on Wednesday.

Oklahoma (11-2) vs. Kansas State (8-4)

Oklahoma wins 71-69

This game came down to the last 30 seconds. Kansas State was down by 11 points at the half and battled back in the second. With 1:03 left, KSU’s Ismael Massoud sank a 3-pointer to tie the game 65-65. With 0:35 remaining, OU’s Elijah Harkless scored the go-ahead basket and then Umoja Gibson went 4-4 from the line in the final 17 seconds to maintain the lead for the Sooners.

Harkless ended with 21 points for the Sooners and Gibson added 19. OU shot only 40.4% after entering the game at 51%, which was 5th in the nation. For the Wildcats, Mark Smith had a career-high 25 points, with 14 of those scored in the comeback attempt in the second half. He also had a career-best 16 rebounds. This was his fourth double-double of the season.

Team Stats Kansas State Oklahoma Field Goals 22/52 (42.3%) 23/57 (40.4%) 3-Pointers 10/22 (45.5%) 10/27 (37.0%) Free Throws 15/17 (88.2%) 15/21 (71.4%) Assists 10 11 Rebounds 32 36 Offensive Rebounds 6 13 Steals 8 4 Blocks 1 2 Turnovers 11 13

Next up: Kansas State hosts #17 Texas on Tuesday. Oklahoma travels to #1 Baylor on Tuesday.

