Big 12 Men’s Basketball Saturday Rundown: Kansas Bounces Back

It was a Top 10 showdown in Lawrence, and it never was even close. Kansas came out of the gate fast and Baylor never had a chance. Bedlam in Stillwater gave Oklahoma their third straight loss. Texas and Kansas State had no problems securing victories in their wins. And Tech had to fight off West Virginia but came out with the win.

Here is a recap of Saturday’s Big 12 games:

Oklahoma State (11-11, 4-6) vs. Oklahoma (13-10, 3-7)

Oklahoma State wins 64-55

Bedlam, regardless of sport, is always entertaining. Oklahoma took the early lead, but OSU came back to take a one-point lead into the half. In the second half, OU turned the ball over 11 times while also only making one of ten 3-pointers and never attempted a free throw. OSU had a 38-32 lead with just under 13 minutes to play. After that, the Pokes had at least a 4-point lead the rest of the way. Oklahoma has now lost seven of their last eight games.

Tanner Groves had 23 points for the Sooners. Elijah Harkless added 15. For the Cowboys, four players were in double digits, including two who came off the bench. Those were Moussa Ciese (12), Kalib Boone (12), Rondel Walker (11), and Keylan Boone (10).

Team Stats Oklahoma State Oklahoma Field Goals 24/50 (48.0%) 23/61 (37.7%) 3-Pointers 4/12 (33.3%) 6/22 (27.3%) Free Throws 12/16 (75.0%) 3/4 (75.0%) Assists 13 9 Rebounds 31 36 Offensive Rebounds 5 12 Steals 10 8 Blocks 8 1 Turnovers 16 17

Next up: Oklahoma State plays at TCU on Tuesday night. Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech on Wednesday night.

#23 Texas (17-6, 6-4) vs. #20 Iowa State (16-7, 3-7)

Texas wins 63-41

The first half of the game was a close one, with Iowa State leading most of the way. Texas had a 2-point lead at the half. Marcus Carr had a 3-pointer to open up the second half which opened up the offensive explosion that Iowa State’s defense just couldn't match. Iowa State ended with their lowest scoring game of the season. Texas is 17-0 this season when holding their opponents below 60 points. In their six conference wins, Texas has held opponents to under 52 points.

Carr and Andrew Jones both had 14 points for the Longhorns. Christian Bishop added another ten. Izaiah Brockington was the leading scorer for the Cyclones with 12. Tyrese Hunter added another ten.

Team Stats Texas Iowa State Field Goals 25/57 (43.9%) 14/49 (28.6%) 3-Pointers 9/23 (39.1%) 2/15 (13.3%) Free Throws 4/8 (50%) 11/16 (68.8%) Assists 18 5 Rebounds 36 35 Offensive Rebounds 10 11 Steals 8 6 Blocks 5 2 Turnovers 12 18

Next up: Texas hosts Kansas on Monday. Iowa State travels to West Virginia on Tuesday.

West Virginia (13-9, 2-7) vs. #14 Texas Tech (18-5, 7-3)

Texas Tech wins 60-53

West Virginia had a six-point lead at halftime. It was only the fourth time all season that Tech trailed at the break. It was the second time the Red Raiders overcame a halftime deficit to win. In the second half, West Virginia only scored four goals in the second half.

“You can’t win when you’re 4-for-32,” said West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins.”

Jalen Bridges led the Mountaineers with 16 points. Sean McNeil added 15 more. For Texas Tech, Bryson Williams had 15 points. Davion Warren added 11 points and Kevin McCullar added 10.

Team Stats West Virginia Texas Tech Field Goals 15/62 (14.2%) 22/59 (37.3%) 3-Pointers 6/24 (25.0%) 4/21 (19.0%) Free Throws 17/21 (81.0%) 12/14 (85.7%) Assists 6 8 Rebounds 40 46 Offensive Rebounds 15 13 Steals 10 7 Blocks 7 7 Turnovers 9 12

Next up: West Virginia hosts Iowa State on Tuesday. Tech plays at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

#10 Kansas (19-3, 8-1) vs. #8 Baylor (19-4, 7-3)

Kansas wins 83-59

This one never was close. Last week, Kentucky came into the Phog and totally embarrassed Kansas during the Big 12/SEC Challenge. This week, Kansas said no thanks to two Saturdays in a row of that humiliation. Instead, they dished it back at Baylor. Ochai Agbaji was back in the lineup after missing the midweek game. And he, along with Christian Braun, each scored 18 points. At one point, KU had a 34-point lead over the defending national champion.

Baylor had won nine straight over Top 10 opponents. They got the opening basket, and that was it. Kansas went out to a 12-2 lead and never looked back. Adam Flagler was the leading scorer for the Bears with 16.

team Stats Kansas Baylor Field Goals 32/62 (51.6%) 21/71 (29.6%) 3-Pointers 5/20 (25.0%) 7/27 (25.9%) Free Throws 14/18 (77.8%) 10/14 (71.4%) Assists 18 10 Rebounds 46 37 Offensive Rebounds 11 17 Steals 6 12 Blocks 6 3 Turnovers 17 14

Next up: Kansas is at Texas on Monday. Baylor is at Kansas State on Wednesday.

TCU (15-5, 4-4) vs. Kansas State (12-10, 4-6)

Kansas State wins 75-63

Mike Miles was ruled out due to a wrist injury just before the game. The Horned Frogs played unsettled the entire game. They missed their on-court leader. They had 10 turnovers in the first half. After the first couple of minutes, KSU took the lead and never let go. TCU got to within two points in the second half, but the Wildcats were able to pull away. KillerFrogs will publish a more detailed recap tomorrow.

Team Stats TCU Kansas State Field Goals 22/56 (39.3%) 26/56 (46.4%) 3-Pointers 6/28 (21.4%) 8/24 (33.3%) Free Throws 13/22 (59.1%) 15/20 (75.0%) Assists 13 13 Rebounds 36 33 Offensive Rebounds 15 10 Steals 6 8 Blocks 3 1 Turnovers 14 14

Next up: Kansas State hosts Baylor on Wednesday. TCU hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.